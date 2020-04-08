South East Central Railway Recruitment 2020 for Staff Nurse, Doctor and Other Posts

South East Central Railway Recruitment 2020: South East Central Railway (SECR) is invitimg applications for the post of Staff Nurse, Pharmacist , Lab Superintendent, General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) and Specialist o n contractual basis for Divisional Railway Hospital/Health units in Raipur Division. The eligible candidates can apply for the posts on or before 14 April 2020.

Important Dates:

Last Date of Application - 14 April 2020 (Tuesday)

South East Central Vacancy Details

Staff Nurse - 12

Pharmacist - 2

Lab Superintendent - 3

Lab Technician - 6

General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) - 10 Posts

Specialist - 4 Posts

Pay:

Staff Nurse - Rs. 44900/- in Level-7 of 7TH CPC plus admissible allowances

Pharmacist - Rs. 29200/- in Level-5 of 7TH CPC plus admissible allowances

Lab Superintendent - Rs. 35400/- in Level-6 of 7TH CPC plus admissible allowances

General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) - Rs 75,000/-

Specialist - Rs. 95,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for Staff Nurse and Other Posts:

Staff Nurse - Certificate as Registered Nurse and Midwife having passed 3 years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from a school of Nursing or other institution recognized by the lndian Nursing Council (OR) B.Sc (Nursing). Preference will be given to the candidates experienced in managig ICU cases on ventilators or prefernce will be given to the candidates experienced in infected/isolated patients.

Pharmacist - l0+2 in Science or its equivalent, with Diploma in Pharmacy from recognized institution and registered as Pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act, 1948 (OR) Bachelor degree in Pharmacy (B.Pharma) from a recognized University or equivalent and Registered as a Pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act, 1948

Lab Superintendent- B.Sc. with Bio chemistry /More Biology or equivalent and DMLT.

GDMO - MBBS

Specialist - MD/DNB in relevant field.

Age Limit:

Staff Nurse - 20 to 40 Years

Pharmacist - 20 to 33 Years

Lab Superintendent - 18 to 33 Years

Selection Process for Staff Nurse, Doctor and Other Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of walk-in-interview. However ,in prevailing conditions of lockdown walk-in-interview will be conducted either in person or through online platforms like Whatsapp/Skype etc.

How to Apply for South East Central Jobs 2020

The eligible applicants can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send the scanned copy along with document required by email to seccr2020@gmail.com on or before 14 April 2020

South East Central Staff Nurse, Pharmacist Lab Superintendent Post Notification PDF

South East Central GDMO and Specialist Notification PDF