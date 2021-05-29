Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Southern Railway Apprentice 2021 Notification out, 3378 Vacancies Notified, Apply @sr.indianrailways.gov.in

Southern Railway Apprentice 2021 Notification is out at sr.indianrailways.gov.in. The candidates holding the required qualification can apply to the posts through the online mode from 1 June 2021 onwards. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: May 29, 2021 12:02 IST
Southern Railway Apprentice 2021
Southern Railway Apprentice 2021: Southern Railway is seeking a job opportunity for the candidates holding 10th/ITI pass qualification. The railway is going to hire candidates for the post of Act Apprentice in various divisions of Southern Railway.

A total of 3378 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process out of which 936 vacancies are for Carriage Works, Perambur, 756 vacancies are for Goldenrock Workshop and 1686 are for Signal & Telecom Workshop, Podanur.

The online application process for the same will start on 1 June 2021 onwards. The candidates holding the requisite qualification can apply to the online application till 30 June 2021. All candidates are required to go through this recruitment notification for educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 1 June 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 30 June 2021

Southern Railway Apprentice 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Carriage Works, Perambur- 936 Posts
  • Goldenrock Workshop - 756 Posts
  • Signal & Telecom Workshop, Podanur - 1686 Posts

Southern Railway Apprentice 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidates holding 10th/ITI qualification are eligible to apply.

Southern Railway Apprentice 2021 Age Limit - 15 to 24 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download Southern Railway Apprentice 2021 Notification PDF Here

Southern Railway Apprentice 2021 Online Registration Link

Official Website

How to apply for Southern Railway Apprentice 2021 
Interested candidates can submit their applications through the online mode from 1 June to 30 June 2021. No other mode of application will be accepted. Candidates are advised to keep a printout of the online application for future reference.

Southern Railway Apprentice 2021 Application Fee

  • The application fee is Rs. 100/-
  • No fee for SC/ ST/ PwBD/ Women Candidates
  • Payment Mode: Online mode

 

Job Summary
NotificationSouthern Railway Apprentice 2021 Notification out, 3378 Vacancies Notified, Apply @sr.indianrailways.gov.in
Notification DateMay 29, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionJun 30, 2021
CityChennai
StateTamil Nadu
CountryIndia
Organization Southern Railway
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Secondary, Other Qualifications
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
