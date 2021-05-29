Southern Railway Apprentice 2021 Notification out, 3378 Vacancies Notified, Apply @sr.indianrailways.gov.in

Southern Railway Apprentice 2021: Southern Railway is seeking a job opportunity for the candidates holding 10th/ITI pass qualification. The railway is going to hire candidates for the post of Act Apprentice in various divisions of Southern Railway.

A total of 3378 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process out of which 936 vacancies are for Carriage Works, Perambur, 756 vacancies are for Goldenrock Workshop and 1686 are for Signal & Telecom Workshop, Podanur.

The online application process for the same will start on 1 June 2021 onwards. The candidates holding the requisite qualification can apply to the online application till 30 June 2021. All candidates are required to go through this recruitment notification for educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 1 June 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 30 June 2021

Southern Railway Apprentice 2021 Vacancy Details

Carriage Works, Perambur- 936 Posts

Goldenrock Workshop - 756 Posts

Signal & Telecom Workshop, Podanur - 1686 Posts

Southern Railway Apprentice 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates holding 10th/ITI qualification are eligible to apply.

Southern Railway Apprentice 2021 Age Limit - 15 to 24 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download Southern Railway Apprentice 2021 Notification PDF Here

Southern Railway Apprentice 2021 Online Registration Link

Official Website

How to apply for Southern Railway Apprentice 2021

Interested candidates can submit their applications through the online mode from 1 June to 30 June 2021. No other mode of application will be accepted. Candidates are advised to keep a printout of the online application for future reference.

Southern Railway Apprentice 2021 Application Fee