SSA Assam Teacher Recruitment 2020: Merit List Declared for Lower/Upper Primary TET Teachers
SSA Assam Teacher Recruitment 2020: Sarba Siksha Abhiyan has released the final merit list for the recruitment of 3753 Vacancies for Assam TET-Qualified Lower Primary and Upper Primary teachers. Check Details:
SSA Assam Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2020: Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission (SSA) has released the merit list for the recruitment drive to fill 3753 Vacancies of Lower Primary and Upper Primary Teachers in Assam Schools on a contractual basis. Earlier, the 2nd provisional merit list for SSA Assam Teacher Recruitment 2020 was released for document verification. Teachers appointed through this recruitment process will be appointed in schools located in remote and isolated areas of Assam. Here in this article, we have shared the link to check the list of selected candidates in the SSA Assam Teacher Recruitment 2020.
Download merit list of candidates selected for Lower/Upper Primary TET Teachers
The merit list was declared on March 1, 2021. The Lower Primary and Upper Primary Teachers appointed through this recruitment drive will have to relocate to remote areas of Assam. Candidates should be mentally and physically prepared to serve in isolated areas. Teachers who are already working on a regular or contractual basis in Lower Primary schools are not eligible to apply for the Lower Primary schools, however, if they are eligible, they can apply for Upper Primary Teacher post.
SSA Assam Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2020: Important Dates
Event
Date
Start Date of Application Process
27 September 2020
Last Date of Application Process
11 October 2020
Release of Final Merit List
1 March 2021
SSA Assam Assistant Teacher Merit List 2020 Criteria
The Merit List for recruitment of SSA Assam Assistant Teacher has been prepared on the following basis for Lower Primary and Upper Primary Teachers:
Lower Primary Teacher
Particular
Marks
HSSLC or its equivalent
100
Assam TET in Lower Primary
100
NCTE Notified Professional Qualification (2 Year D.El.Ed. or B.Ed. etc)
100
NCC: 10 marks for ‘C’ Certificate or 5 marks for ‘B’ Certificate
10
Sports (participation in recognized sports, representing Assam at National Level)
10
Achievement in Fine Arts and Cultural activities (representing Assam at National Level)
10
Total
330
Upper Primary Teacher
Particular
Marks
HSSLC or its equivalent
100
Graduation
100
Assam TET in Upper Primary
100
NCTE Notified Professional Qualification (2 Year D.El.Ed. or B.Ed. etc)
100
NCC: 10 marks for ‘C’ Certificate or 5 marks for ‘B’ Certificate
10
Sports (participation in recognized sports, representing Assam at National Level)
10
Achievement in Fine Arts and Cultural activities (representing Assam at National Level)
10
Total
430