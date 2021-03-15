SSA Assam Teacher Recruitment 2020: Merit List Declared for Lower/Upper Primary TET Teachers

SSA Assam Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2020: Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission (SSA) has released the merit list for the recruitment drive to fill 3753 Vacancies of Lower Primary and Upper Primary Teachers in Assam Schools on a contractual basis. Earlier, the 2nd provisional merit list for SSA Assam Teacher Recruitment 2020 was released for document verification. Teachers appointed through this recruitment process will be appointed in schools located in remote and isolated areas of Assam. Here in this article, we have shared the link to check the list of selected candidates in the SSA Assam Teacher Recruitment 2020.

The merit list was declared on March 1, 2021. The Lower Primary and Upper Primary Teachers appointed through this recruitment drive will have to relocate to remote areas of Assam. Candidates should be mentally and physically prepared to serve in isolated areas. Teachers who are already working on a regular or contractual basis in Lower Primary schools are not eligible to apply for the Lower Primary schools, however, if they are eligible, they can apply for Upper Primary Teacher post.

SSA Assam Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2020: Important Dates

Event Date Start Date of Application Process 27 September 2020 Last Date of Application Process 11 October 2020 Release of Final Merit List 1 March 2021

SSA Assam Assistant Teacher Merit List 2020 Criteria

The Merit List for recruitment of SSA Assam Assistant Teacher has been prepared on the following basis for Lower Primary and Upper Primary Teachers:

Lower Primary Teacher

Particular Marks HSSLC or its equivalent 100 Assam TET in Lower Primary 100 NCTE Notified Professional Qualification (2 Year D.El.Ed. or B.Ed. etc) 100 NCC: 10 marks for ‘C’ Certificate or 5 marks for ‘B’ Certificate 10 Sports (participation in recognized sports, representing Assam at National Level) 10 Achievement in Fine Arts and Cultural activities (representing Assam at National Level) 10 Total 330

Upper Primary Teacher