SSB GD Constable Result 2020 Released @ssbrectt.gov.in, Download CT Selection List for Medical Exam Here

SSB GD Constable Result 2020: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has released the result of the written exam for the post of Constable (General Duty). All such candidates who have appeared in SSB GD Constable Exam can download SSB CT Result from the official website of SSB Recruitment - ssbrectt.gov.in.

SSB GD Constable Result Link is given below. The candidates can download SSB GD CT Result PDF, directly, through the link below.

SSB GD Constable Result Download PDF

SSB has also uploaded the answer key of the written key. SSB GD Constable Answer Key Link given below:

SSB GD Constable Answer Key PDF

A total of 249 candidates are shortlisted to appear for next stage of recruitment i.e. Detailed Medical Examination (DME). SSB Constable DME is scheduled to be held on 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27 and 28 October 2020. The selected candidates can check the exact date of the medical test given in the table of the selection list.

SSB GD Exam was conducted on 18 October 2020

How to Download SSB GD Constable Result 2020 ?

Go to official website of SSB Recruitment website - ssbrectt.gov.in Click on the link - ‘List of Qualified Candidates appeared in Written Exam and schedule for DME for the post of CT(GD) through remusteration 2018’ SSB GD Constable Result PDF will open Check the details of the selected candidate and date of DME Download SSC GD Result PDF for future use

SSB had published the recruitment notification for filling up 290 vacancies for the post Constable (GD) Male and Female in the month of May 2019.