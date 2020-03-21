SSC CGL 2019 Vacancies Announced @ssc.nic.in, 8000+ Vacancies Notified for SI, Assisatnt and Other Posts

SSC CGL 2019 Vacancies: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the tentative vacancy for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2019. A total of 8,582 vacancies are available for different posts including Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant, Assistant Enforcement Officer Assistant Accounts, Assistant Section Officer, Inspector, Sub- Inspector, Junior Statistical Officer, Statistical Investigator Gr. II, Assistant/Superintendent and Senior Secretariat Assistant/Upper Division Clerk under various government departments.

SSC CGL 2019 Vacancies Notice PDF

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Custom (CBIC) has comprises of largest number of vacancies i.e. 2159 followed by Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) with 1456. Candidates can check the complete details on SSC CGL Vacancies for the year 2019 through the pdf link given below or on SSC official website sss.nic.in.

SSC had conducted the CGL Tier 1 Exam from 03 March to 09 March across the country. The level of the exam was easy to moderate. SSC CGL answer key and response sheet was released on 16 March 2019.

The objections are also invited from the candidates who have appeared in SSC CGL 2020 upto 21 March 2020 till 11 AM. The candidates can submit their SSC CGL Objections online through official webiste or through the link given below. They are also required to pay Rs. 100 per objection.`

SSC CGL Answer Key Objection Link

After analyzing all the objections, SSC will announce the result of CGL Exam 2019. Candidates who will qualify the CGL Tier 1 Exam shall be called for SSC CGL Tier 2. Afterwards, candidates who will secure the required marks shall be called for next stage i.e. Skill Test followed by Document Verification.