SSC CGL Final Answer Key 2021 Out @ssc.nic.in: Download Combined Graduate Level Answer Key Till Jan 07

SSC CGL Final Answer Key 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the final answer key for the Tier 1 Exam for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Posts. All such candidates who have appeared in the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020 can download SSC CGL Final Answer Key from the official website ssc.nic.in.

You can also download SSC CGL Tier 1 Final Answer Key from after following the steps given below from the official website.

Process to Download: SSC CGL Final Answer Key 2021

Visit the official website - ssc.nic.in You need to click on the link Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) 2020: Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper (7.04 KB) available on the home page. Click on that link given at the below of the PDF ‘Link for Candidate’sFinal Answer Keys It will redirect you to a new page, click on ‘Submit’ link Enter your details Check SSC CGL Answers You may take a print out of your SSC CGL Final Answer Key 2021 , as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit

However you can download the SSC CGL Final Answer Key 2021 directly with the link given below.

It is noted that the Computer Based Examination for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2020 (Tier-I) was conducted by the Commission from 13.08.2021 to 24.08.2021 at different centers all over the country.

SSC CGL Exam was held for recruitment to the post of Assistant Audit Officer Group ‘B’ Gazetted (Non Ministerial), Assistant Section Officer, Inspector, Asstt. Enforcement Officer, Sub Inspector, Assistant, Divisional Accountant, Junior Statistical Officer, Statistical Investigator, Auditor, Accountant, Junior Accountant, Senior Secretariat Assistant/ Upper Division, Clerk, Tax Assistant etc.

Staff Selection Commission has earlier declared the result of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020 on 26.11.2021.

The candidates can take a print out of their respective Question Paper along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period on or before 07.01.2022 (06:00 PM).