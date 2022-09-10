SSC CGL Recruitment 2022 Notification (Today): Check Exam Details Here

SSC CGL Recruitment 2022 Notification: Staff Selection Commission will be release the CGL Exam 2022 Notification today on ssc.nic.in. Students can check the important dates, exam details, selection process, eligibility and other information here.

SSC CGL Recruitment 2022 Notification: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to upload the CGL 2022 Notification today i.e on 10 September 2022 on its official website i.e. ssc.nic.in. Once the notification is released, students can apply for Combined Graduate Level Exam 2022 through online mode on the commission website which is ssc.nic.in. SSC CGL 2022 Application Window will be closed on 01 October 2022. Successful applicants will be required to appear for the SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam which will be conducted in the month of December 2022.

Graduates who are not more than 30 years are eligible for SSC CGL 2022 Exam. However, for Group C the age limit is 27 years. The candidates appearing in the final year of their graduation are also eligible.

Students who qualify in SSC CGL Tier 1 2022 will be called for the Tier 2 Exam followed by Tier 3 and Tier 4. Selected candidates will be posted as Assistant, SI, Tax Assistant C, UDC, Assistant, Accountant, Auditor, Junior Statistical Officer (JSO), Inspector, Divisional Accountant, Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Assistant Enforcement Officer, Senior Secretariat Assistant/ Upper Division Clerks and Inspector of Income Tax.

The vacancies of each post shall be notified later. Meanwhile, candidates can check eligibility, exam pattern, selection process and other important details here.

SSC CGL 2022 Important Dates

SSC CGL 2022 Notification Date 10 September 2022 SSC CGL 2022 Registration Dates 10 September to 01 October 2022 SSC CGL Tier 1 2022 Exam Date December 2022 SSC CGL Tier 1 2022 Admit Card Date 7 days before the exam SSC CGL Tier 2 2022 Date to be announced SSC CGL Tier 3 2022 Date to be announced SSC CGL Tier 4 2022 Date to be announced

SSC CGL 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should hold a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or equivalent.

Final year students are also eligible

Important Note: The qualification for the following posts is different

Junior Statistical Officer, a Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University or Institute with at least 60% Marks in Mathematics at 12th standard level Or Bachelor’s Degree in any subject with Statistics as one of the subjects at degree level is required.

Statistical Investigator Grade-II - Bachelor’s Degree in any subject with Statistics as one of the subjects from a recognized University or Institute. The candidates must have studied Statistics as a subject in all three years or all the 6 semesters of the graduation course.

Citizenship:

A candidate must be either:

a citizen of India, or

a subject of Nepal, or

a subject of Bhutan, or

a Tibetan refugee who came over to India, before the 1st January 1962, with the intention of permanently settling in India, or a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania(Formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

SSC CGL Age Limit:

Group C - 18 to 27 years

Group B - 18 to 30 years/20 to 30 years/18 to 30 years

SSC CGL 2022 Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of four stages as follow:

SSC CGL Tier I 2022 Exam: Candidates whose application will be accepted will be called for Tier 1 Computer Based Exam SSC CGL Tier 2 2022 Exam: After Tier 1, Tier 2 will be conducted for the qualifying candidates through online mode. SSC CGL Tier 3 2022: It is a offline test for the candidates who clear Tier 2 SSC CGL Tier 4 2022: This is the last stage of selection consists of Computer Proficiency Test/ Data Entry Skill Test (wherever applicable) and Document Verification.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2022

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Pattern 2022

Total Marks - 200

Total Questions - 100

Total Time - 1 hour

Negative Marking - 0.5 marks will be deducted for wrong answer

Subjects:

General Intelligence & Reasoning - 25 MCQs of 50 Marks

General Awareness - 25 MCQs of 50 Marks

Quantitative Aptitude - 25 MCQs of 50 Marks

English Language and Comprehension - 25 MCQs of 50 Marks

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2022

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Pattern 2022

Paper No. of Questions Marks Time Negative Marking Paper 1: Quantitative Abilities 100 200 2 Hours 0.5 Paper 2: English Language and Comprehension 200 200 2 Hours 0.25 Paper 3: Statistics (For Junior Statistical Officer - JSO) 100 200 2 Hours 0.5 Paper 4: General Studies (Finance & Economics) (For Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.) 100 200 2 Hours 0.5

SSC CGL Tier 3 2022

It is a qualifying test to be conducted in offline mode

Question to be Asked Marks Time Writing of Essay/Precis/Letter/Applica tion etc. in English or Hindi 100 1 Hour

SSC CGL Tier 4

Data Entry Speed Test (DEST):

For Tax Assistant in CBIC, Tax Assistant in CBDT, and UDC/ SSA in Central Bureau of Narcotics Posts DEST will be conducted at 8,000 Key Depression per hour on Computer.

The “Data Entry Speed Test” Skill Test will be conducted for a passage of about 2000 (two thousand) key depressions for a duration of 15 (fifteen) minutes. This test will be of qualifying nature. Computers for the test will be provided by the Commission at the Centre/venue notified for the purpose

Computer Proficiency Test (CPT):

It will be conducted for the post of Assistant Section Officer in CSS, MEA & AFHQ, Assistant in Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Assistant (GSI) in the Ministry of Mines, Inspector (CGST &Central Excise), Inspector (Preventive Officer) & Inspector (Examiner) in 22 CBIC and Assistant in National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT)

There will be 3 modules: Word Processing, Spread Sheet and Generation of Slides Duration of each module will be 15 minutes. These modules will be conducted one after the other

Data Entry Speed Test (DEST) will be conducted for the post of Tax Assistants (Central Excise & Income Tax). 8,000 Key Depression per hour on Computer is required.

SSC CGL 2022 DV Round



All the candidates qualified for Document Verification are required to appear for Document Verification along with the photocopies and original documents.

SSC CGL 2022 Final Selection

The final selection of candidates, in each category, will be made on the basis of aggregate marks scored by them in ‘Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III examinations’ and ‘preference of posts’ exercised by them.

SSC CGL 2022 Application Status

Candidates who will apply for SSC CGL Exam 2022 can check their application status on the regional website for which they will apply.

SSC CGL 2022 Admit Card

The link to download SSC CGL Admit Card 2022 for all stages will be available on the official websites of the Regional/ Sub-Regional Offices of the Commission within 3 to 7 days of the conduct of the exam.

SSC CGL Answer Key 2022

The commission will release the answer key of SSC GL Tier 1 and SSC CGL Tier 2 after a few days of the exam on its website.

SSC CGL Result 2022

The commission will prepare a list with the roll number of all selected candidates for all stages and upload it on the official website.

How to Apply for SSC CGL Recruitment 2021 ?

First, go to official website of the commission - ssc.nic.in and register yourself by clicking on the ‘Register Now’ link provided in ‘Login’ Section Fill in the asked details. After completion of the registration process, ‘Basic Details’ can be changed. Now, Login to the official website using your ‘Registration Number’ and password. Click the ‘Apply’ link in the ‘Combined Graduate Level Examination 2022’ section under the ‘Latest Notifications’ tab. Enter all the details Upload your recent Photograph, signature etc. Go through the declaration carefully and click on “I agree” check box if you accept the same. Fill up Captcha code. Preview and verify the information provided by you Make the payment, if not exempted, through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in cash at SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan.

SSC CGL 2022 Application Fee:

Rs. 100/- (No Fee for Women candidates and candidates belonging to SC, ST, PWD and Ex-servicemen)