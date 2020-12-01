SSC Result Date 2020-21 for JE, CHSL, JHT, CGL, SI CPO Released @ssc.nic.in, Download SSC CHSL Result Date, SSC CGL Tier 2 Result Date, SSC JHT Result Date, SSC CPO SI Result Date and Other Here

SSC Result Date 2020 for JE, CHSL, JHT, CGL, SI CPO: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result date for various exams including Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Exam 2019-20 , Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Exam 2020 , Combined Graduate Level Tier 2 Exam 2019, Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police & Central Armed Police Forces Exam 2020 and Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Exam 2018 (DV) on its official website i.e. ssc.nic.in. All candidates who have appeared in the said exam can check the dates of the exam through the table below:

SSC Exam Name SSC Result Date SSC CHSL Result 2020 Date 15 January 2021 SSC JHT Result 2020 Date 20 January 2021 SSC CGL Tier 2 Result 2020 Date 20 February 2021 SSC CPO SI Result 2020 Date 26 February 2021 SSC JE Final Result 2018 Date 20 December 2020

SSC CHSL Exam 2020

SSC had conducted the online Tier 1 for exam for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Posts on 17, 18 and 19 March, 2020 and from 12 October to 26 October 2020. The answer key for the same was released on 05 November 2020 and the objections were invited till 10 November 2020. Now, the commission will release the result on 15 January 2021. Candidates who would qualify in the Tier 1 will be called for SSC CHSL Tier 2 which is scheduled on 14 February 2021.

SSC JHT Exam 2020

SSC JHT Paper 1 was conducted on 19 November 2020. SSC JHT Answer Key was released on 27 November. The last date to submit objection is 01 December 2020 till 6 PM on payment of Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenge.

SSC JHT Answer Key 2020

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2020

SSC had conducted the Computer Based Exam of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) 2019 from 15 November to 18 November 2020. SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key was uploaded on 27 November 2020. The candidates can submit objections on or before 02 December 2020 upto 06.00 PM.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key and Objection Link

SSC CPO SI Exam 2020

The commission has conducted the online Paper 1 Exam for the post of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) from 23 November to 25 November 2020.SSC CPO SI Answer Key shall be released soon on official website of SSC i.e.- ssc.nic.in. Candidates who would qualify in the SSC CPO Tier 1 shall be called for SSC CPO SO PET/PST 2020.

SSC JE Final Result

SSC will release the final result for the post of Junior Engineer on 20 December 202. Candidates who appeared in SSC JE DV Round can check the result, once released, from the official website of SSC.