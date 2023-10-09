SSC CHSL Score Card 2023 (Soon): Check Final Answer and Marks Date Here

SSC CHSL Score Card 2023 will be released shortly on the official website of the commission i.e. (ssc.nic.in and ssc.digialm.com). Candidates who appeared in the Tier 1 exam from 02 to 17 August, can check the direct link to download SSC CHSL Marks, Answer Key, Steps to Download and Other details here.

SSC CHSL Score Card 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to release the marks for the recruitment to the post of Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 Exam 2023. The exam took place from 02 August to 17 August 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their SSC CHSL Marks by visiting the official website once released.

SSC CHSL Score Card Release Date

The commission typically releases the results within 10 days of declaring the result. The result of the exam was declared on 27 September. Consequently, the scorecards are expected to be released this week. Candidates, whether qualified or not, can check their marks of the exam.

SSC CHSL Final Answer Key

The final answer key will be released concurrently with the scorecards. The representations received from the candidates regarding the Answer Keys of the Tier-I Examination have been carefully examined, and the final answer key has been prepared. Candidates can also download the question paper of the exam.

SSC CHSL Score Card Download Link

The direct link to download the scorecard will be provided in this article. It can be accessed using the roll number and password. The scorecard will display section-wise marks of the candidates. Candidates are advised to keep visiting this page for the latest updates

How to Download SSC CHSL Marks 2023 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC i.e. ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the PDF link

Step 3: Scroll down the page and click on ‘Under Secretary(C-1/1)29.09.2023Link- https://ssc.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/2207/82674/login.html’

Step-4: Select the examination “Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2023”.

Step-5: Check your SSC CHSL Marks for Tier 1 exam.

The score card link will be available for specific period of time. The Candidates may take a print out of their respective Final Answer Keys alongwith respective Question Paper as well as scorecard since the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit.