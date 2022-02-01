SSC CPO Final Result 2019 Declared @ssc.nic.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates in SI Delhi Police & CAPFs and ASI in CISF Exam

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final result for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspectorin CISF Examination, 2019 on its official website-ssc.nic.in. Download PDF here.

You can download the SSC CPO Final Result 2019 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download SSC CPO Final Result 2019 Check Steps

Visit the official website, www. ssc.nic.in Click on the related link in “Latest News” given section on the Home Page. Click on the link- SUB-INSPECTOR IN DELHI POLICE, CAPFS AND ASSISTANT SUB-INSPECTOR IN CISF EXAMINATION, 2019: DECLARATION OF FINAL RESULT (324.30 KB)

List of Candidates qualified in Male and Female Categories for will appear in a pdf file. You can download the SSC CPO Final Result 2019 in a new window. You can check your Roll Number in the PDF. Save the copy of the PDF file for the future reference.



You can directly download the SSC CPO Final Result 2019 from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: SSC CPO Final Result 2019

Commission has uploded the list of finally selected candidates after completion of all stages of recruitment as per Notice and based on the merit-cum-preference of posts/force. Candidates have been finally selected and allocated to the following posts:

A - Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police

B - Sub-Inspector in Border Security Force (BSF)

C - Sub-Inspector in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)

D - Sub-Inspector in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)

E - Sub-Inspector in Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBPF)

F - Sub-Inspector in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)

Commission has released the category-wise details of male/female candidates qualified for appointment to the various posts under Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspector in CISF Examination, 2019.