SSC GD Constable Result 2023 Out: Check List Of Qualified Candidates For Medical Examination Round

SSC GD Constable Result 2023: SSC has announced the result for the post of Constable (GD) in CAPFs on its official website- https://ssc.nic.in . Download pdf here and check the Detailed Medical Examination (DME) Requirement .

SSC GD Constable Result 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on June 30, 2023 has declared the result for the post of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022 on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) round for the Constable (GD) posts can check the result from the official website of SSC-https://ssc.nic.in.

Alternatively you can download the SSC Constable GD Result 2023 directly through the link given below.

It is noted that earlier the Commission had published the result of Computer Based Examination of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022 in which a total of 3,70,998 candidates

were shortlisted for appearing in Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST).

Based on the performance of candidates in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST), now the Commission has announced the result of the qualified candidates on its official website.

All the candidates qualified in the PDT/PST round, are able to appear in the Detailed Medical Examination (DME) round as per the selection process for the above posts.

Process To Download: SSC Constable GD Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the respective regional websites of ssc.nic.in/portal/results

Step 2: Click on the link-Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022 – Result of PET/PST for short-listing candidates for Detailed Medical Examination (DME) on the home page.

Step 3: You will get the pdf of the desired result.

Step 4: Search your roll number through Ctrl+F

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

SSC GD Constable 2022 Detailed Medical Examination (DME) Requirement

After the announcement of PET/PST result for the post of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022, now it's turn for Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

Candidates who have been declared selected for the DME round, now will have to undergo the detailed medical test which is basically to ensure the medical situation of the candidates. The selected candidates will be medically examined by the Medical Boards constituted by the CAPFs to assess their physical and medical fitness as prescribed in the notification.