SSC GD Constable PET/PST Admit Card 2023: Check Paper 1 Expected Result Date Here

SSC GD Constable PET/PST Admit Card 2023 will be released soon by the CRPF. Check Direct Link to Download CRPF GD Physical Admit Card.

SSC GD Constable PET Admit Card 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is releasing the admit card for Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) soon on the official website - crpf.gov.in. CRPF has scheduled the 15 April 2023. Hence, SSC GD PET/PST Admit Card is expected, anytime soon, on the official website.

What is SSC GD Constable Result Date 2023

SC GD Constable Result is expected to be released this week. According to the media reports, SSC GD Result Link is expected on 29 March or 30 March 2023. The candidates can check the latest updates regarding SSC GD Result in the link provided below.

SSC GD Result Download Link

SSC GD PET PST Admit Card 2023 Overview

Recruitment Body Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Exam Body Central Police Reserve Body (CRPF) Exam Name PST/PET event of CT (GD)-2022 in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifle and Sepoy in NCB Vacancies 50187 SSC GD PET/PST Date 15 April 2023 SSC GD PET/PST Admit Card to be released soon

CRPF GD Admit Card 2023 How to Download SSC GD Constable PET PST Admit Card 2023 ?

Once the SSC GD Admit Card is released, the candidates can follow the steps provided in this article below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CRPF - rect.crpf.gov.in

Step 2: Click on admit card link

Step 3: Provide your details

Step 4: Download CRPF GD PET PST Admit Card 2023