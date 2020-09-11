SSC JE Paper 2 Result 2018 Declared @ssc.nic.in: DV from 28 September for 4683 Shortlisted Candidates, Check Cut-Off Here

SSC JE Paper 2 Result 2018-19: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the result of Paper 2 for the post of Junior Engineer (JE). A merit list, for Civil and Electrical/Mechanical, has been prepared by the commission. The candidates, who have appeared in SSC JE 2, can download SSC JE Paper 2 Result from the SSC website i.e. ssc.nic.in.

SSC JE Paper 2 Result Link available below. The candidates can check the roll number and name qualified in SSC Junior Engineer Paper 2 through the link.

SSC JE Paper 2 Result Download for Civil PDF

SSC JE Paper 2 Result Download for Electrical/Mechanical PDF

SSC JE Paper 2 Result Notice

Qualified candidates in the exam will now appear for next stage of selection which is document verification. A total of 4683 candidates have declared qualified in SSC JE Paper 2. SSC JE DV will tentatively be conducted 28 September 2020 (Monday).

The candidates are required to download the admit card for document verification. SSC JE DV Admit Card will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices before the conduct of the document verification.

The candidates who are unable to download their Admit Cards may contact the concerned Regional Offices immediately. The responsibility of ensuring the download of the Admit Cards is solely of the candidates.

SSC JE Cut-Off 2018

On the basis of cut-off marks (Paper-I + Paper-II) fixed by the Commission, following are the details of the candidates qualifying for appearing in the Document Verification:

SSC JE Civil Engineering Cut-Off Marks

Category Cut-off marks (Paper I + Paper II) Candidates available UR 250.49 456 EWS 229.05 599 OBC 209.38 1660 ST 201.54 402 SC 193.68 649 OH 162.01 22 HH 132.68 12 Total - 3800

Category Cut-off marks (Paper I + Paper II) Candidates available UR 304.61 97 EWS 298.93 98 OBC 255.56 373 ST 215.52 111 SC 217.74 178 OH 223.81 16 HH 148.39 10 Total - 883

SSC JE Paper 2 Marks 2020

As per the notice, released by SSC, the marks of all candidates who appeared in the exan will be uploaded on the Commission’s website on 15 September 2020.

The candidates can check their marks from upto 14 October 2020 by using Registration No. and Registered Password and thereafter clicking on Result/Marks link on the candidate dashboard.

SSC JE 2 exam was held on 29 December 2020 across various centres in the country. A total of 10635 candidates (Civil: 8697 and Electrical/ Mechanical: 1938) were qualified for appearing in Paper-II

SSC will fill up 1601 vacancies for the post of Junior Engineer for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract in Group- ‘B’(Non-Gazetted).