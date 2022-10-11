SSC NWR Admit Card 2022: Download Delhi Police Driver Call Letter Here

SSC NWR Driver Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the admit card of the Constable Driver Exam 2022 for Delhi Police. The exam will be held on 21 October 2022. Students who have chosen their exam centre at Haryana, Punjab, J&K, and Himachal Pradesh Regions can download SSC NWR Driver Admit Card from this page.

SSC NWR Driver Admit Card Download Link

According to the official website, “Candidates should note that while sitting in the examination, they must have an original photo identity card which has the same date of birth as it is printed. The candidate should remember to carry the entry certificate. If the date of birth is not given in the original photo official identity card, then the candidate must have an additional government original certificate as proof of their date of birth. If the date of birth mentioned in the original photo identity card / official certificate issued as proof of admission certificate and date of birth does not match, then the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination.”

The candidates can download the Delhi Police Driver Admit Card by visting the website of NWR ‘sscnwr.org’ and click on ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR CONSTABLE (DRIVER)-MALE IN DELHI POLICE EXAMINATION, 2022 TO BE HELD ON 21/10/2022’. It will redirect to a new page where you need to read all the instructions. After providing the Registered ID/Roll No, and Mother's Name, the admit card will be avilable on the screen. You can take the print out for the same,=.