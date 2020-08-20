SSC Result 2020: Notice for JE Paper 2 Result, MTS Paper 2 Result and CGL Tier 2 Result Released @ssc.nic.in, Check Details

SSC Result 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), today i.e. on 20 August 2020, has released tentative result schedule for various exams such as Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2018 (Paper-II, Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2019 (Paper-II) and Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2018 (Tier-III)on its official website - ssc.nic.in. All those candidates who have appeared in these exam can check the expected month of result through the table below:

SSC Exam Name Tentative date for declaration of Result Remarks SSC JE Paper 2 2018 In the month of September 2020 - SSC MTS Paper 2 2019 In the month of October 2020 - SSC CGL Tier 3 2018 - Due to COVID19, fresh dates to be intimated later SSC JHT Paper 2 June 2020 Result declared on 16 June 2020 SSC CGL 2020 June 2020 Result declared on 01 July 2020

SSC JE Paper 2 2019 Result:



SSC has conducted the paper 2 for the post of Junior Engineer on 29 December 2020 across various centres in the country. SSC JE 2 Result was supposed to be declared on 04 April 2020 which was postponed due to COVID -19 Lockdown. A total of 10, 600 candidates were qualified for SSC JE Paper 2 2019 out of which 8681 candidates were of Civil Engineering and 1919 candidates were of Electrical/Mechanical Engineering. SSC JE 2019 Application were invited from 01 Feb to 25 Feb 2019 and 3, 77, 133 candidates had applied for SSC JE Recruitment 2019.

SSC Steno Paper 2 2019 Result:

SSC MTS Paper 2 exam was held on 24 November 2019. The candidates who will qualify in SSC MTS 2 Exam will appear for Document Verification Round. A total of 7099 vacancies are available for Multi Tasking Staff in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India, in different States/ Union Territories under SSC MTS Recruitment 2019.

SSC CGL Tier 3 2018 Result

SC CGL Tier 3 2019 was conducted on 29 December 2019 in the morning & afternoon sessions and the result was scheduled on 08 May 2020. The commission will announce the new result dates later due to COVID-19 Pandemic. Candidate who qualify in SSC CGL Tier 3 2019 will be called for SSC CGL Tier 4 2019. SSC CGL Tier 4 2019 Exam is a computer skill test which will be conducted in two steps. i.e. DEST Test & CPT Test.

The candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website of SSC for latest updates regarding the result.