SSC Selection Post Ladakh Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 797 Vacancies @ssc.nic.in

SSC Selection Post Ladakh Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on ssc.nic.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

SSC Selection Post Ladakh Recruitment 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Ladakh has released the notification for Selection Post. Interested and eligible candidates can submit SSC Selection Post Online Form from 23 May 2022 to 13 June 2022. No applications will be considered after the due date. A total of 797 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive for Non-Gazetted Posts.

Candidates applying for SSC Selection Post Ladakh Recruitment 2022 should note that only those applications which are successfully filled through the Website of the Commission and found in order shall be accepted. Candidates should go through the Recruitment Notice carefully before applying for the post and ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions like Resident Criteria/Age-Limit/ Essential Qualifications (EQs)/ Experience/ Category, etc. as indicated in this Notice. Candidates can refer to the this article for more details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 23 May 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 13 June 2022

Last date and time for making online fee payment: 15 June 2022

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: 16 June 2022

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): 18 June 2022

Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ including online payment: 27 to 29 June 2022

Dates of Computer Based Examination: Aug 2022

SSC Selection Post Ladakh Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Total No. of Posts -797

SSC Selection Post Ladakh Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates applying for SSC Selection Post Ladakh Jobs 2022 must have the qualification of Graduation & above. Candidates are advised to check the official notification for more details.

Age Limit - 18 to 42 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. norms)

SSC Ladakh Selection Posts Salary

Selected candidates will get a salary in the Pay Level-SL1 (14800-47100) & maximum salary of Level-7 (44900-142400) depending on the post you will get selected for.

SSC Selection Post Ladakh Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Computer Based Examination, Skill Test, Physical Endurance Test (PET)/ Physical Measurement Test (PMT) (Wherever applicable), and Document Verification.

Download SSC Selection Post Ladakh Recruitment 2022 Notification

Apply Online

SSC Selection Post Ladakh Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from 23 May to 13 June 2022. After submitting of online application, candidates can take a printout of the application for more details.

SSC Selection Post Ladakh Recruitment 2022 Application Fee