SSC SI & ASI Medical Exam Date 2020 Announced for Delhi Police, CAPFs and others @ssc.nic.in, Check Details Here

SSC SI & ASI Medical Exam Date 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the Review Medical Examination date and schedule for the SI & ASI for Delhi Police, CAPFs and others on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the Review Medical Examination can check the notification available on the official website of SSC-https://ssc.nic.in/.

As per the short notification released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), The Review Medical Examination (RME) of candidates of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISFExamination, 2018 will be conducted from 23/11/2020 to 07/12/2020.

The notification further says," The Review Medical Examination (RME) of candidates, whoseAppeal has been accepted by the Appellate Authority, is scheduled from 23/11/2020 to 07/12/2020 by the Nodal Agency i.e. Border Security Force (BSF). The Schedule of RME is available at BSF website https://bsf.gov.in.”

Candidates who have to appear for the Review Medical Examination (RME) can check the short notification on the official website of SSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: SSC SI & ASI Medical Exam Date 2020 for Delhi Police, CAPFs and others

Visit to the official website of Staff Selection Commission-https://ssc.nic.in/

Go to the Latest News Section available on the home page.

Click on the link-Important Notice regarding Review Medical Examination (RME) of candidates of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination, 2018 pdficon (71.27 KB) on the home page.

You will get the PDF of the short notification regarding the Review Medical Examination date.

Schedule to conduct Review Medical Examination of Medically unfit candidates for the post of SI(DE) in DP,CAPFs and ASI in CISF Exam -2018

