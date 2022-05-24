SSC Skill Test 2020 Date for CHSL (10+2) & Stenographer Grade C & D, Check Admit Card Date & Details Here

SSC Skill Test 2020 Date: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an important notice regarding the commencement of skill test for Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination, 2020 and Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020. Candidates who have qualified for the skill test can download the exam notice from the official website of SSC.i.e. ssc.nic.in.

According to the notice, the skill test for Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination, 2020 is scheduled to be held on 20 & 21 June 2022 while Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 will be held on 1 July 2022. The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Govemment guidelines issued from time to time regarding the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded in due course of time.

How to Download SSC Skill Test 2020 Date for Steno & CHSL Exam?

Visit the official website of SSC.i.e. ssc.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'Important Notice - Skill Test/Stenography Test for Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination, 2020 and Combined Higher Secondary(10+2) Examination, 2020. A PDF will be opened. Download the notice and save it for future reference.

