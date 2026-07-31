SSC Stenographer Revised 1st Round Result 2026 Out at ssc.gov.in, Download Grade C and D Merit List PDF

Key Points SSC announced Stenographer Grade C & D Final Result 2026 on its official website ssc.gov.in.

A total of 1715 candidates were shortlisted for the First Round of Tentative Allocation (FRTA).

Candidates can download the result PDF; next steps include document verification and appointment.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the SSC Stenographer Final Result 2026 for the posts of Grade C and Grade D on its official website ssc.gov.in . Candidates who have appeared in the Stenographer Grade C and D Examination 2025 can now check the revised First Round of Tentative Allocation (FRTA) which is done as per the sliding mechanism. You can download the final merit list PDF from the commission's portal. The final result has been prepared on the basis of candidates performance in the computer-based examination and skill test. Along with the result SSC has also released category wise cut off marks and statistics of shortlisted candidates. Candidates whose names appear in the merit list will now proceed to the document verification and appointment process. SSC Stenographer Final Result 2026 Download Link

The Commission has activated the SSC Stenographer Final Result 2026 PDF link on its official website. Candidates can download the result PDF . The final result contains the post code, number of vacancies filled and marks of last selected candidates for appointment to various ministries, departments, and organizations of the Government of India. You can also check the PDF link provided below. SSC Stenographer Final Result 2026 Download PDF SSC Stenographer Final Result 2026 Key Highlights As per the official notification released, a total of 1715 candidates have been shortlisted for the first round of tentative allocation. Candidates can find all the details related to this recruitment in the table below. Particulars Details Conducting Body Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Examination Name SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Exam 2025 Result Name First Round of Tentative Allocation Mode of Result Online Posts Grade C and D Selection Process CBT, Skill Test and Document Verification. Official Website ssc.gov.in

SSC Stenographer Final Result 2026 Statistics As per the official result notification, a total of 17471 candidates appeared for the Stenography Skill Test conducted for Grade C and Grade D posts. Following the evaluation process the Commission has shortlisted 1711 candidates for the First Round of Tentative Allocation (FRTA) to various departments and ministries. 1. For Stenographer Grade C Category Vacancies Candidates Recommended SC 22 22 ST 14 10 OBC 50 50 EWS 27 27 UR 119 119* TOTAL 232 228 OH 2 0 HH 2 1 VH 3 2 PwBD-Others 0 0 2. For Stenographer Grade D Posts Category Vacancies Candidates recommended SC 190 190 ST 86 86 OBC 350 350 EWS 146 146 UR 711 711* TOTAL 1483 1483* ESM 106 6 OH 15 15 HH 16 11 VH 12 12 PwBD-Others 9 2

Steps to Check SSC Stenographer Final Result 2026 Candidates can follow these steps to download the result PDF. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Click on the Results section available on the homepage.

Open the Stenographer tab.

Click on the link SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Final Result 2026.

Download the result PDF.

Use Ctrl+F and enter your roll number or name to check your selection status.

Save the PDF for future reference. What Next After the SSC Stenographer Final Result 2026? Candidates who have been shortlisted in the final result will now be considered for the First Round of Tentative Allocation (FRTA). Under this process ministries, departments and offices will be allotted to candidates based on their merit preferences exercise and the availability of vacancies. The Staff Selection Commission will carry out the allocation through its sliding mechanism. After the allocation process is completed candidates will have to undergo document verification and complete the necessary appointment formalities with their allotted departments before joining their respective posts.