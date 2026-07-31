SSC Stenographer Revised 1st Round Result 2026 Out at ssc.gov.in, Download Grade C and D Merit List PDF
The Staff Selection Commission has released the revised result for the first round of tentative allocation SSC Stenographer and shortlisted 1,715 candidates . Candidates can download the merit list PDF from ssc.gov.in and will now proceed to allocation, document verification, and appointment formalities.
Key Points
- SSC announced Stenographer Grade C & D Final Result 2026 on its official website ssc.gov.in.
- A total of 1715 candidates were shortlisted for the First Round of Tentative Allocation (FRTA).
- Candidates can download the result PDF; next steps include document verification and appointment.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the SSC Stenographer Final Result 2026 for the posts of Grade C and Grade D on its official website ssc.gov.in . Candidates who have appeared in the Stenographer Grade C and D Examination 2025 can now check the revised First Round of Tentative Allocation (FRTA) which is done as per the sliding mechanism. You can download the final merit list PDF from the commission's portal. The final result has been prepared on the basis of candidates performance in the computer-based examination and skill test.
Along with the result SSC has also released category wise cut off marks and statistics of shortlisted candidates. Candidates whose names appear in the merit list will now proceed to the document verification and appointment process.
SSC Stenographer Final Result 2026 Download Link
The Commission has activated the SSC Stenographer Final Result 2026 PDF link on its official website. Candidates can download the result PDF . The final result contains the post code, number of vacancies filled and marks of last selected candidates for appointment to various ministries, departments, and organizations of the Government of India. You can also check the PDF link provided below.
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SSC Stenographer Final Result 2026
SSC Stenographer Final Result 2026 Key Highlights
As per the official notification released, a total of 1715 candidates have been shortlisted for the first round of tentative allocation. Candidates can find all the details related to this recruitment in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
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Examination Name
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SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Exam 2025
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Result Name
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First Round of Tentative Allocation
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Mode of Result
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Online
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Posts
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Grade C and D
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Selection Process
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CBT, Skill Test and Document Verification.
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Official Website
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ssc.gov.in
SSC Stenographer Final Result 2026 Statistics
As per the official result notification, a total of 17471 candidates appeared for the Stenography Skill Test conducted for Grade C and Grade D posts. Following the evaluation process the Commission has shortlisted 1711 candidates for the First Round of Tentative Allocation (FRTA) to various departments and ministries.
1. For Stenographer Grade C
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Category
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Vacancies
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Candidates Recommended
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SC
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22
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22
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ST
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14
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10
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OBC
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50
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50
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EWS
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27
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27
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UR
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119
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119*
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TOTAL
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232
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228
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OH
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2
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0
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HH
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2
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1
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VH
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3
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2
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PwBD-Others
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0
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0
2. For Stenographer Grade D Posts
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Category
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Vacancies
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Candidates recommended
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SC
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190
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190
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ST
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86
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86
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OBC
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350
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350
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EWS
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146
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146
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UR
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711
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711*
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TOTAL
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1483
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1483*
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ESM
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106
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6
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OH
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15
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15
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HH
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16
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11
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VH
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12
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12
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PwBD-Others
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9
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2
Steps to Check SSC Stenographer Final Result 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to download the result PDF.
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Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
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Click on the Results section available on the homepage.
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Open the Stenographer tab.
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Click on the link SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Final Result 2026.
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Download the result PDF.
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Use Ctrl+F and enter your roll number or name to check your selection status.
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Save the PDF for future reference.
What Next After the SSC Stenographer Final Result 2026?
Candidates who have been shortlisted in the final result will now be considered for the First Round of Tentative Allocation (FRTA). Under this process ministries, departments and offices will be allotted to candidates based on their merit preferences exercise and the availability of vacancies. The Staff Selection Commission will carry out the allocation through its sliding mechanism. After the allocation process is completed candidates will have to undergo document verification and complete the necessary appointment formalities with their allotted departments before joining their respective posts.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.