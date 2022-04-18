Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2022 for Court Assistant Posts, Apply Online for 25 Vacancies @sci.gov.in

Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2022: Supreme Court of India (SCI) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Court Assistant(Junior Translator) placed in Level 7 of the Pay Matrix with initial Basic Pay of Rs.44,900/-. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 14 May 2022 at 23.59 hours. Online Applications for the same have been started on sci.gov.in. Candidates can directly access the online application link by scrolling down.
Important Dates:
- Starting date of online application: 18 April 2022
- Last date for submission of application: 14 May 2022
Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Court Assistant(Junior Translator) - 25 Posts
|
Language Wise Vacancy Numbers
|Post Name
|Translation
|Total Post
|Junior Translator
|English to Assamese
|02
|English to Bengali
|02
|English to Telugu
|02
|English to Gujarati
|02
|English to Urdu
|02
|English to Marathi
|02
|English to Tamil
|02
|English to Kannada
|02
|English to Malayalam
|02
|English to Manipuri
|02
|English to Odia
|02
|English to Punjabi
|02
|English to Nepali
|01
|Total
|25
Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Graduation from a recognized University in the relevant language. Candidates can check more details related to vacancies and educational qualifications in the provided hyperlink PDF.
Age Limit - 18 years and below 32 years
Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria
Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test, typing speed, and viva.
Marking Scheme
|Particulars
|Maximum Marks
|Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
A Written Test of General English and General Knowledge with multiple choice answers (Objective Type)
Translation from English to Vernacular Language of
Translation from Vernacular Language to English Language
|
30 Marks
60 Marks
60 Marks
|
60%
60%
60%
|
Typing Speed Test on computer at the speed of 35 w.p.m. (English) and 25w.p.m. (Vernacular language) Maximum permissible mistakes 5% of the total words typed
(a) English 10 marks
|20 Marks
|60%
|Viva
|30 Marks
|60%
|Total
|200
|60%
Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2022 Application Form
The starting date for online registration of application is 18.04.2022at 00.00 hours and last date thereof is 14.05.2022 at 23.59 hours. Online Application Link can be accessed by clicking on the above link.
Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2022 Application Fee
- General/OBC candidates - Rs. 500/-
- SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/PH candidates/dependents of freedom fighter - Rs. 250/-