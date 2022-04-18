Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2022 for Court Assistant Posts, Apply Online for 25 Vacancies @sci.gov.in

Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on sci.gov.in for 25 Vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Created On: Apr 18, 2022 15:29 IST
Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2022: Supreme Court of India (SCI) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Court Assistant(Junior Translator) placed in Level 7 of the Pay Matrix with initial Basic Pay of Rs.44,900/-. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 14 May 2022 at 23.59 hours.  Online Applications for the same have been started on sci.gov.in. Candidates can directly access the online application link by scrolling down. 

Important Dates:

  • Starting date of online application: 18 April 2022
  • Last date for submission of application: 14 May 2022

Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Court Assistant(Junior Translator)  - 25 Posts

Language Wise Vacancy Numbers
Post Name Translation Total Post
Junior Translator English to Assamese 02
English to Bengali 02
English to Telugu 02
English to Gujarati 02
English to Urdu 02
English to Marathi 02
English to Tamil 02
English to Kannada 02
English to Malayalam 02
English to Manipuri 02
English to Odia 02
English to Punjabi 02
English to Nepali 01
Total   25

Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Graduation from a recognized University in the relevant language. Candidates can check more details related to vacancies and educational qualifications in the provided hyperlink PDF. 

Age Limit - 18 years and below 32 years

Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test, typing speed, and viva.

Marking Scheme

Particulars Maximum Marks Minimum Qualifying Marks

A Written Test of General English and General Knowledge with multiple choice answers (Objective Type)

Translation from English to Vernacular Language of
State

Translation from Vernacular Language to English Language

30 Marks

 

60 Marks

 

60 Marks

60% 

 

60%

 

60%

Typing Speed Test on computer at the speed of 35 w.p.m. (English) and 25w.p.m. (Vernacular language) Maximum permissible mistakes 5% of the total words typed

(a) English 10 marks
(b) Vernacular 10 marks

 20 Marks 60%
Viva 30 Marks 60%
Total 200 60%

Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2022 Application Form

The starting date for online registration of application is 18.04.2022at 00.00 hours and last date thereof is 14.05.2022 at 23.59 hours. Online Application Link can be accessed by clicking on the above link.

Official Notification

Online Application Link

Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

  • General/OBC candidates - Rs. 500/- 
  • SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/PH candidates/dependents of freedom fighter - Rs. 250/-

FAQ

What is the qualification required for SCI Recruitment 2022?

Graduation.

What is the last date of online application submission for SCI Recruitment 2022?

14 May 2022.

What is the starting date of online application submission for SCI Recruitment 2022?

18 April 2022.

How many vacancies will be recruited through SCI Recruitment 2022?

25.
