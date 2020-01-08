SVNIRTAR Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 13 Office Assistant, Optometrist and Other Posts

SVNIRTAR Recruitment 2020: Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR) has invited applications for Office Assistant, Optometrist and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the post of consults through the prescribed format on or before 5 February 2020.

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application for SVNIRTAR Recruitment 2020: 6 Jan 2020

Last date for submission of online application for SVNIRTAR Recruitment 2020: 5 February 2020

SVNIRTAR Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation (Consultant) – 1 Post

Senior Resident (Contractual) – 1 Post

Junior Resident – 2 Posts

Prosthetist & Orthotist (Consultant) – 2 Posts

Psychologist (Consultant) – 1 Post

Speech Therapist (Consultant) – 1 Post

Special Educator (Mental Retardation/ intellectual disability) (Consultant) – 1 Post

Special Educator (Vl) (Consultant) – 1 Post

Optometrist (Consultant) – 1 Post

Ear-Mould Technician (Consultant) – 1 Post

Office Assistant (Consultant) – 1 Post

SVNIRTAR Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation (Consultant) – Candidate should have MD Degree in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation or 2 years Diploma course in PMR after MD medicine or Diplomat in PMR.

Senior Resident (Contractual) – MD/ DNB in PMR

Junior Resident – Candidate should have an MBBS Degree from a recognized University and completed an internship under any State.

Prosthetist & Orthotist (Consultant) – Candidates holding a degree from a recognized University can apply for the post.

Psychologist (Consultant) – M.A. in Clinical Psychology with 3 years of experience.

Speech Therapist (Consultant) – BASLP (Bachelor in Audiology, Speech & Language Pathology) with 3 years experience.

Special Educator (Mental Retardation/ intellectual disability) (Consultant) – Candidate should have a diploma in the relevant subject.

Download Official Notification PDF Here



Application Form

Official Website



How to apply for SVNIRTAR Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for SVNIRTAR Recruitment 2020 by sending applications to the Director, Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research, Olatpur, Post: Bairoi, Dist.: Cuttack, Odisha, Pin: 754010 on or before 5 February 2020.