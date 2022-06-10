Swami Rama Himalayan University today, stands as a shrine imparting quality education in the state of Uttarakhand

The institution caters to an educational scenario that has changed drastically in recent years. SRHU has tried to adapt proactively to this new world order.

Resulting from a domino effect of initiatives going back to 1990s, Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU) today has thousands of students on its rolls, a pool of committed faculty members and a huge retinue of support staff.

Even the greatest were beginners some day. For those at the helm of SRHU, the setting up of this establishment has been nothing short of a daring crusade full of countless challenges. But they faced up to it and today have the gratification of having the wherewithal that can transform lives of thousands of youth from the remotest of villages of Uttarakhand.

The institution caters to an educational scenario that has changed drastically in recent years. SRHU has tried to adapt proactively to this new world order. Earlier students used to opt for traditional courses, but now they have a huge range of new fields to choose from that SRHU offers including Biomedical Sciences, Paramedical Sciences, Yoga, Nursing, B.Tech, BCA, MCA, Masters in Hospital Administration, Clinical Research/Epidemiology, Diploma in Engineering, Master of Physiotherapy, and many others.

SRHU students have always been top performers, wherever they have joined. Their placements have been quite high in recent years. The students have been placed with organizations of repute including Wipro Technologies, Capgemini, Deloitte, IBM, Cogniziant, TCS, Infosys, Rubico IT, Evon Technologies, BYJU’S, Concentrix, Extramarks, Ozone Overseas Ltd., JBM, Suavao and others through placement drives.

Premier National and International Institutes associated with SRHU

The focus of Swami Rama Himalayan University is to equip students professionally in accordance with the industry requirement. With this as guiding light, the university has associated itself with prestigious institutions Nationally & Internationally. Periodically arrangements are made for Industry experts to provide training to the students. During the pandemic a large number of students were placed in numerous reputed companies.

SRHU is also associated with IBM (International Business Machines), International Business College (IBC) Denmark, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, Global Health Alliance (GHA) United Kingdom, Laurea University of Applied Sciences Finland, Rostock University Germany and others. It also has tie-ups with well-known institutes like Learnet that works in the field of skill development and Uttarakhand Space Application Center (USAC) under the Government of Uttarakhand.

SRHU students bagged highest package of 25 lakh during Corona pandemic

100% students of B.Tech. Computer Science, BCA, BBA, BCom secured job placement in 2022

Despite the pandemic, online arrangements were made to secure positions

Job placement of Himalayan School of Science and Technology (HSST) students were bagged in more than 200 companies

What is the magic mantra that helps SRHU notch up such high results? The institution ensures that the students that they take in are trainable as per their standards. Then follows a lot of inputs to train the students for superlative performance.

SRHU is different from other institutes in many ways. It has built a culture of study for students that make them bankable and worthwhile for the international job market. Senior students have set examples which juniors are eager to emulate. SRHU has a large number of faculty members from leading Institutions, IITs, IIMs and the like of the country. Many have PhDs from IITs and are truly research oriented and have good number of international publications to their credit.

The university has granted 25 percent fee waiver for students from far-flung areas and 30 percent reservation on admissions.

In years to come university is geared to clock many more milestones.

Helpline at SRHU for Career Guidance

A Help Desk has been set up to ensure that the students do not face any kind of problems in admissions. Details are available on the University website www.srhu.edu.in. Apart from this, candidates can get information through email admissions@srhu.edu.in or 0135-2471135, mobile numbers - +91-7055309532, 7055309533, 8194009631, 8194009632, 8194009640, toll free number 18001210266 or reach out through SMS.

Scholarship provision for students at Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU)

Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU) provides financial aid to the students from all walks of life. Each year, scholarship schemes are announced for meritorious students from the remotest of remote regions of Uttarakhand, to pursue their education and empower their academic & career goals.

Under COVID-19 Scholarship, SRHU is committed to providing free education to one student in each University program.

SRHU shall continue with scholarships for COVID-19 affected as well as scholarships for meritorious, economically weak, female candidates, transgender candidates / wards of armed forces/para military forces/police force personnel (serving and retired) / differently able candidates and others. Terms & conditions apply.

