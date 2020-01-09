TANGEDCO Recruitment 2020 for 2400 AE, Assessor and Jr Assistant Posts, Apply Online @tangedco.gov.in, Graduates Eligible

TANGEDCO Recruitment 2020: Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) have published the recruitment notification for the post of Assessor, Assistant Engineer and Junior Assistant /Accounts against advertisement number 01/2020, 02/2020 and 03/2020. A total of 2400 vacancies are notified out of which 1300 are for TANGEDCO Assessor Posts, 600 for TANGEDCO AE and 500 for TANGEDCO Junior Assistant Posts. TANGEDCO Applications are invited through Online Mode only.
Eligible and interested for Assessor Posts can apply for TANGEDCO Recruitment 2020 through its official website www.tangedco.gov.in from 10 January to 10 February 2020. However, the last date for payment of Fee through Canara Bank/ Indian Bank/ Indian Overseas Bank is 13 February 2020.
TANGEDCO AE Online Application will start from 24 January and will continue till 24 February 2020. The last date of submitting exam fee is 27 February 2020.
TANGEDCO Junior Assistant recruitment applications will start from 10 February 2020 and the last of applications is 09 March 2020.
Notification Details
Notification Number - 1/2020, 02/2020 and 03/2020
Important Dates
Assessor
- Starting Date of Online Application – 10 January 2020
- Last date for submission of applications and for uploading the documents – 10 February 2020
- Last date for payment of Fee through Canara Bank/ Indian Bank/ Indian Overseas Bank – 13 February 2020
Assistant Engineer
- Starting Date of Online Application – 24 January 2020
- Last date for submission of applications and for uploading the documents – 24 February 2020
- Last date for payment of Fee through Canara Bank/ Indian Bank/ Indian Overseas Bank – 09 March 2020
Junior Assistant
- Starting Date of Online Application – 10 February 2020
- Last date for submission of applications and for uploading the documents – 09 March 2020
- Last date for payment of Fee through Canara Bank/ Indian Bank/ Indian Overseas Bank – 12 March 2020
TANGEDCO Vacancy Details
- Assessor - 1300 Posts
- Assistant Engineer (AE) Electrical - 400 Posts
- Assistant Engineer (AE) Mechanical - 125 Posts
- Assistant Engineer (AE) Civil - 75 Posts
- Junior Assistant /Accounts - 500 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Assessor, AE and Junior Assistant Posts
Assessor
- A pass in Degree in the field of Arts (or) Science (or) Commerce (along with abilities of proper reading of meter and cycling).
- Candidates should possess adequate knowledge of Tamil on the date of this Notification.
Assistant Engineer (AE)
A Bachelor degree in EEE/ECE/EIE/CSE/IT/Civil/Mechanical/ Production/ Industrial/ Manufacturing Engineering OR A pass in AMIE (Sections A and B) under Electrical/Civil/Mechanical Engineering Branch OR Equivalent recognized by the UGC
Junior Assistant /Accounts
B.Com Passed
Age Limit:
- SC, SC(A), ST Candidates, Destitute widows, Ex-Servicemen and Differently abled persons of all castes – 18 to 35 Years
- MBC/DC Candidates - 18 to 32 Years
- ‘Others’ (i.e. Candidates not belonging to SC, SC(A), ST, MBC/DC) – 18 to 30 years
Selection Procedure for Assessor, AE and Junior Assistant Posts
Selection will be done on the basis of Online Test.
How to Apply for TANGEDCO Assessor, AE and Junior Assistant Jobs 2020
The Eligible candidates can apply for Online in the TANGEDCO’s Website www.tangedco.gov.in.
TANGEDCO Assessor Notification PDF
TANGEDCO Junior Assistant Notification PDF
Exam Fee:
- OC, BCO, BCM, MBC/ DC - Rs. 1000/-
- SC, SCA, ST – Rs. 500/-
- Destitute widow and Differently abled persons– Rs. 500/-