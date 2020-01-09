TANGEDCO Recruitment 2020 for 2400 AE, Assessor and Jr Assistant Posts, Apply Online @tangedco.gov.in, Graduates Eligible

TANGEDCO Recruitment 2020: Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) have published the recruitment notification for the post of Assessor, Assistant Engineer and Junior Assistant /Accounts against advertisement number 01/2020, 02/2020 and 03/2020. A total of 2400 vacancies are notified out of which 1300 are for TANGEDCO Assessor Posts, 600 for TANGEDCO AE and 500 for TANGEDCO Junior Assistant Posts. TANGEDCO Applications are invited through Online Mode only.

Eligible and interested for Assessor Posts can apply for TANGEDCO Recruitment 2020 through its official website www.tangedco.gov.in from 10 January to 10 February 2020. However, the last date for payment of Fee through Canara Bank/ Indian Bank/ Indian Overseas Bank is 13 February 2020.

TANGEDCO AE Online Application will start from 24 January and will continue till 24 February 2020. The last date of submitting exam fee is 27 February 2020.

TANGEDCO Junior Assistant recruitment applications will start from 10 February 2020 and the last of applications is 09 March 2020.

Notification Details

Notification Number - 1/2020, 02/2020 and 03/2020

Important Dates

Assessor

Starting Date of Online Application – 10 January 2020

Last date for submission of applications and for uploading the documents – 10 February 2020

Last date for payment of Fee through Canara Bank/ Indian Bank/ Indian Overseas Bank – 13 February 2020

Assistant Engineer

Starting Date of Online Application – 24 January 2020

Last date for submission of applications and for uploading the documents – 24 February 2020

Last date for payment of Fee through Canara Bank/ Indian Bank/ Indian Overseas Bank – 09 March 2020

Junior Assistant

Starting Date of Online Application – 10 February 2020

Last date for submission of applications and for uploading the documents – 09 March 2020

Last date for payment of Fee through Canara Bank/ Indian Bank/ Indian Overseas Bank – 12 March 2020

TANGEDCO Vacancy Details

Assessor - 1300 Posts

Assistant Engineer (AE) Electrical - 400 Posts

Assistant Engineer (AE) Mechanical - 125 Posts

Assistant Engineer (AE) Civil - 75 Posts

Junior Assistant /Accounts - 500 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Assessor, AE and Junior Assistant Posts

Assessor

A pass in Degree in the field of Arts (or) Science (or) Commerce (along with abilities of proper reading of meter and cycling).

Candidates should possess adequate knowledge of Tamil on the date of this Notification.

Assistant Engineer (AE)

A Bachelor degree in EEE/ECE/EIE/CSE/IT/Civil/Mechanical/ Production/ Industrial/ Manufacturing Engineering OR A pass in AMIE (Sections A and B) under Electrical/Civil/Mechanical Engineering Branch OR Equivalent recognized by the UGC

Junior Assistant /Accounts

B.Com Passed

Age Limit:

SC, SC(A), ST Candidates, Destitute widows, Ex-Servicemen and Differently abled persons of all castes – 18 to 35 Years

MBC/DC Candidates - 18 to 32 Years

‘Others’ (i.e. Candidates not belonging to SC, SC(A), ST, MBC/DC) – 18 to 30 years

Selection Procedure for Assessor, AE and Junior Assistant Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of Online Test.

How to Apply for TANGEDCO Assessor, AE and Junior Assistant Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply for Online in the TANGEDCO’s Website www.tangedco.gov.in.

TANGEDCO Assessor Notification PDF

TANGEDCO AE Notification PDF

TANGEDCO Junior Assistant Notification PDF

TANGEDCO Official Website

Exam Fee: