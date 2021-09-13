TCS Rebegin Recruitment 2021: Opportunities for Women Across India, Check Apply Link, Eligibility and Other Details Here

TCS Recruitment 2021: The Tata Consultancy Service (TCS), one of the largest IT Companies, has started the biggest recruitment drive especially for experienced, and skilled women professionals having gaps in their career. The recruitment shall be done pan India.

This initiative has been named ‘Rebegin’ with a motive to build a bright future for women so that they can make a mark. “We at TCS cherish talent who believe they can change the world through their unique set of skills and perspectives. If you are one of them, then we are excited to introduce our special hiring initiative designed for aspiring talent," as per a statement by TCS.

The statement further added, "This is a platform where you can easily discover a plethora of job opportunities available in PAN India. If you have foundational skills which you are passionate about and wish to develop into specialized streams, we invite you to apply.”

At present, around 70 jobs are available under the initiative ‘Rebegin’. Online Applications are invited for this project on TCS official career website (https://ibegin.tcs.com/iBegin/). Interested candidates can check the required skills, eligibility, application procedure by scrolling down.

TCS Women Jobs Skills

SQL Server DBA LINUX Administrator Network admin Mainframe admin Automation Testing Performance Testing Java Developer Dotnet Developer IOS Developer Android Developer Windows Admin Python Developer PL SQL.

TCS Women Jobs Eligibility Criteria

The candidate should be Full-Time Graduate or Postgraduate. The candidates should have an experience of 2 to 5 years.

TCS Top Women Jobs

SQL Server Expert - Bangalore Java Fullstack Rest API Developer - Mumbai Dot Net Fullstack Developer/Lead - Hyderabad Big Data Developer - Chennai

TCS Women Jobs Selection Process

The eligible candidates will receive the interview details on their registered email IDs.

How to Apply for TCS Women Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested candidates can apply online by following the below-mentioned steps:

Go to the official website of TCS - https://www.tcs.com/ Click on ‘Career’ Tab, given at the top of the homepage. Now, click on ‘Rebgain’. Click on ‘Explore Opportunities’ Link. You can view the detailed Job Description of the opportunity by visiting https://ibegin.tcs.com/iBegin/ and entering the Job ID in the Keywords tab. On finding the job opportunity you have been looking for, Sign Up/Login to iBegin and complete the application process

TCS Women Jobs Link