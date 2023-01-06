Telangana High Court Recruitment 2023 For 1200+ Office Subordinate Post @tshc.gov.in: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Telangana High Court has invited online application for the 1200+ Office Subordinate Post on its official website. Check OPSC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Telangana High Court Office Subordinate Recruitment 2023 Notification: Telangana High Court has released job notification for the 1200+ Office Subordinate posts in the Telangana Judicial Ministerial and Subordinate Service on its official website. More than 1200+ posts of Office Subordinate are to be filled under the recruitment drive notified against the advt number 06/2023.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications for Telangana High Court Office Subordinate Recruitment 2023 from 11 January to 31 January 2023.

Candidates willing to apply should have certain educational qualification i.e. should have passed any exam between 7th to 10th class or its equivalent. You can check the all details about the Telangana High Court Office Subordinate Recruitment 2023 here including eligibility, age limit, how to apply, salary, selection process and other updates.

Notification Details Telangana High Court Office Subordinate Recruitment 2023:

Notification No.06/2023

Important Date Telangana High Court Office Subordinate Recruitment 2023:

Starting Date to Apply Online: 11 Jan 2023

Closing Date to Apply Online: 31 Jan 2023

Vacancy Details Telangana High Court Office Subordinate Recruitment 2023:

1200+ Office Subordinate Post

Check the notification link for details of the number of vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria Telangana High Court Office Subordinate Recruitment 2023:

Educational Qualification

Applying candidates should have passed any exam between 7th to 10th class or its equivalent as mentioned in the notification. You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/number of vacancies and other updates for the posts.

How To Download: Telangana High Court Office Subordinate Recruitment 2023 Notification

Visit the official website of Telangana High Court-tshc.gov.in. Click on the link - ‘ Recruitment - Notification No.06/2023 for recruitment to the posts of Office Subordinate under Direct Recruitment dated 02.01.2023- Regarding' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the Telangana High Court Office Subordinate Recruitment 2023 Notification in a new window. Download Telangana High Court Office Subordinate Recruitment 2023 Notification and save the same for your future reference.

Click Here For Telangana High Court Office Subordinate Recruitment 2023 PDF

How To Apply Telangana High Court Office Subordinate Recruitment 2023:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Telangana High Court Office Subordinate Recruitment 2023 from 05 Jan 2023 to 31 Jan 2023.