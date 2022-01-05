TMC Recruitment 2022: Notification Out for 56 Nurse Post @tmc.gov.in, Check Application Process

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online application for the 56 Adhoc Nurse post on its official website. Check TMC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

TMC Adhoc Nurse Recruitment 2022 Job Notification : Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited application for the 56 Adhoc Nurse posts for Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital/Mahamana Pandit Madanmohan Malviya Cancer Center, Varanasi. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 12 January 2022.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including General Nursing & Midwifery plus Diploma in Oncology Nursing with 01-year clinical experience in a 50 bedded hospital can apply for these post.

Notification Details for TMC Nurse Recruitment 2022:

Adv No. : AD/2022/01

Important Dates for TMC Nurse Recruitment 2022 Job Notification :

Date for walk-in-interview: 12 January 2022

Vacancy Details for TMC Nurse Recruitment 2022 Job Notification :

Adhoc Nurse: 56

Eligibility Criteria for TMC Nurse Recruitment 2022 Job Notification :

Educational Qualification:

General Nursing & Midwifery plus Diploma in Oncology Nursing with 01-year clinical experience in a 50 bedded hospital OR Basic or Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) with 01-year clinical experience in minimum 50 bedded hospital. Clinical experience before post Basic B.Sc. shall also be considered. Candidates who have done Diploma in Nursing Oncology in TMC and served the entire bond period will be given relaxation in age by 05 (five) years. Candidates should be eligible to register with Indian Nursing Council / State Nursing Council. Hepatitis Vaccination should be completed. Working pattern will be 6 days a week. General Nursing & Midwifery & Basic or Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) should be recognized by Indian Nursing Council / State Nursing Council.

Age Limit for TMC Nurse Recruitment 2022 Job Notification :

30 years as on the date of interview.

How to Apply for TMC Nurse Recruitment 2022 Job Notification :

Interested and eligible candidates can attend Walk-In-Interview (between 09:30 am to 11:30 am) on 12 January 2022 with Bio-Data, Recent Passport Size Photograph, Original documents, PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Experience Certificates, Education Certificates and one set of self-attested copies of all certificates as mentioned in the notification.