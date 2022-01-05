TMC Recruitment 2022: Notification Out for 56 Nurse Post @tmc.gov.in, Check Application Process

TMC Adhoc Nurse Recruitment 2022 Job Notification : Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited application for the 56 Adhoc Nurse posts for Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital/Mahamana Pandit Madanmohan Malviya Cancer Center, Varanasi. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 12 January 2022.
Candidates having certain educational qualification including General Nursing & Midwifery plus Diploma in Oncology Nursing with 01-year clinical experience in a 50 bedded hospital can apply for these post.
Notification Details for TMC Nurse Recruitment 2022:
Adv No. : AD/2022/01
Important Dates for TMC Nurse Recruitment 2022 Job Notification :
Date for walk-in-interview: 12 January 2022
Vacancy Details for TMC Nurse Recruitment 2022 Job Notification :
Adhoc Nurse: 56
Eligibility Criteria for TMC Nurse Recruitment 2022 Job Notification :
Educational Qualification:
- General Nursing & Midwifery plus Diploma in Oncology Nursing with 01-year clinical experience in a 50 bedded hospital OR
- Basic or Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) with 01-year clinical experience in minimum 50 bedded hospital.
- Clinical experience before post Basic B.Sc. shall also be considered.
- Candidates who have done Diploma in Nursing Oncology in TMC and served the entire bond period will be given relaxation in age by 05 (five) years.
- Candidates should be eligible to register with Indian Nursing Council / State Nursing Council.
- Hepatitis Vaccination should be completed. Working pattern will be 6 days a week. General Nursing & Midwifery & Basic or Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) should be recognized by Indian Nursing Council / State Nursing Council.
Age Limit for TMC Nurse Recruitment 2022 Job Notification :
30 years as on the date of interview.
TMC Nurse Recruitment 2022 Job Notification
How to Apply for TMC Nurse Recruitment 2022 Job Notification :
Interested and eligible candidates can attend Walk-In-Interview (between 09:30 am to 11:30 am) on 12 January 2022 with Bio-Data, Recent Passport Size Photograph, Original documents, PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Experience Certificates, Education Certificates and one set of self-attested copies of all certificates as mentioned in the notification.