JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

TNPSC AO Counseling Schedule 2022 Out for Agricultural Officer Post @tnpsc.gov.in, Download PDF

 Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the Counseling Schedule for the  Agricultural Officer Post on its official website -tnpsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

Created On: Jan 12, 2022 09:16 IST
TNPSC AO Counseling Schedule 2022
TNPSC AO Counseling Schedule 2022

TNPSC AO Counseling Schedule 2022 Download: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the Counseling Schedule for the 1st Phase for the Agricultural Officer Post under Tamil Nadu Agricultural Extension Service. All such candidates who have qualified successfully for the Counselling round for Agricultural Officer Post can check the TNPSC Counseling Schedule 2022 available on the official website of  Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)-tnpsc.gov.in.

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is set to conduct the Counseling for Agricultural Officer Post on 31 January 2022 & 01 February 2022. You can download the TNPSC AO Counseling Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below. 

How to Download TNPSC AO Counseling Schedule 2022 Check Steps

  1. Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission- tnpsc.gov.in.
  2. Go to the Notification/Advertisement Details section on the home page.
  3. Click on the link-AGRICULTURAL OFFICER (EXTENSION) IN TAMIL NADU AGRICULTURAL EXTENSION SERVICE/(Download Counselling Memo) flashing on the homepage.
  4. You will redirected to new window where you will get the PDF of the TNPSC AO Counseling Schedule 2022.
  5. Download and save the TNPSC AO Counseling Schedule 2022 for future reference.

However, you can download the TNPSC AO Counseling Schedule 2022 directly with the link given below. 

Direct Link to Download: TNPSC AO Counseling Schedule 2022

All candidates who have qualified for the document verification round are advised to check the Ranking List available on the  official website. As per  the schedule, candidates from 1-200 and from 201-400 will have to appear for the Counselling on 31 January 2022. 

Candidates with rank 401-716 will have to appear on the 01 February 2022. Candidates can check the  reporting time and Counselling schedule accordance with their Rank Number with the details schedule available on the official website. 

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash

Related Categories

Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

1 + 7 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.