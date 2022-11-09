TNPSC Group 2 Result 2022 @tnpsc.gov.in: Download PDF, Mains Exam in Feb 2023

TNPSC Group 2 Result 2022: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has uploaded the result of the Combined Civil Services Examination in Group-II And IIA Services. The candidates can download TNPSC Result on www.tnpsc.gov.in. TNPSC Group 2 Result Link is available in this article.

TNPSC Group 2 Result Download Link



Shortlisted candidates will be required to appear for the main exam. TNPSC Group 2 Mains Exam will be held on 25 February 2023. Before appearing in the exam, they need to pay Rs, 200/- as exam pay and upload the documents in support of the claim in the online application. The link will be available from 17 November 2022 to 16 December 2022.

How to Download TNPSC Group 2 Result 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the commission i.e. tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link provided on the homepage ‘GROUP II - RESULT’

Step 3: Download TNPSC Group 2 Result PDF

Step 4: Check the details of the selected candidates