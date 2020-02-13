TNPSC Group 4 Result 2019-20 Announced @tnpsc.gov.in, Check TNPSC Civil Service Group 4 CV Dates

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2019-20: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released the result to the post of Junior Assistant/Field Surveyor/ Village Administrative Officer included in Combined Civil Services Examination (Group-IV) 2018-2019 and 2019-2020. A list of selected candidates has been published on official website www.tnpsc.gov.in on the basis of written exam held on 01 September 2019 and FN and Marks and Rank published on 12 November 2019.

Candidates can download TNPSC Group 4 Final Result PDF from TNPSC official website www.tnpsc.gov.in. They can also check the roll numbers of selected candidates on the link given below.

TNPSC Group 4 Result PDF Download 2019-20

Shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for Certificate Verification (CV) round. The Original Certificate Verification/ Counselling will be held from 10 February 2020 at the office of the TNPSC, TNPSC Road, Chennai-3. The commission will also intimate about the date and time of Original Certificate Verification/ Counselling through SMS and e-mail. They have to show their documents claimed in their online applications such age, educational qualification, community, DW Status, PSTM Status, Exservicemen Status, etc.

They are also required to upload the scanned copy of documents in support of the claims made in their online application from 13 February to 18 February 2020 in the e-seva centres run by TACTV.

After verification of original Certificates, the eligible candidates will be called for Counselling to be held on the same day itself to allot the post and Unit / Department in the order of rank and category.

Selected candidates will be posted in Tamil Nadu Ministerial service, Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu Survey and Land Records Subordinate Service and Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service for various posts such as Typist, Steno-Typist (Grade - III), Junior Assistant, Bill Collector , Field Surveyor , Draftsman, Village Administrative Officer etc, against 6491 vacancies.