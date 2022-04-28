Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 28 April: 1600+ Vacancies in AIIMS, IOCL, NHM MP, Indian Navy & Others

Check List of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 28 April Here. Also check, application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 28 April: More than 1600 vacancies have been notified today. Job aspirants go through the list of Top 5 and apply to the posts as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush. This is a huge opportunity for the candidates willing to serve under All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), National Health Mission, and Indian Navy.

The above-mentioned organisations are hiring candidates for multiple vacancies like Draughtsman, Steno B, LDC, SKT, Operator Communication, Supervisor Cipher, MSW Nursing Assistant, DVRMT, Veh Mech, Electrician, Turner, Welder, MSW DES, MSW Mason, MSW Black Smith, MSW Cook, MSW Mess Waiter and MSW Painter, Senior Resident, Graduate Apprentice Engineer (GAE) and so on. Candidates can check the top 5 job listings before submitting the online applications.

5. Indian Navy

Indian Navy is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of Pharmacist, Fireman and Pest Control Worker. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format within 60 days (26 June 2022) from the date of publication to the date of advertisement.

Vacancy - 127 Posts

Name: Pharmacist, Fireman and Pest Control Worker

Qualification: 10th passed

How to Apply: Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications to the Flag Officer Commanding in Cheif, (for SO CP), Headquarters Western Naval Command, Ballad Pier, Near Tiger Gate, Mumbai - 400001. The application should be reached within 60 days (26 June 2022) from the date of publication to the date of advertisement.

Notification Link: Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 Notification OUT: Apply Online for 127 Pharmacist, Fireman & Pest Control Posts

4. Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)

Candidates holding graduate degrees with GATE 2022 Scores and willing to join as Graduate Apprentice Engineer (GAE). The last date of submitting the online application is 22 May 2022.

Vacancy - Graduate Apprentice Engineer

Qualification - B.Tech./BE /Equivalent as Full-time Regular course from Institutions/ Colleges/ Universities/ Deemed Universities duly recognized by AICTE/UGC in concerned discipline with 65% marks (55% for SC/ST/PWD).

How to Apply - Interested candidates can submit applications online latest by 22 May 2022.

Notification Link - IOCL GAE Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Graduate Apprentice Engineer Post

3. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident (Non Academic). Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online on or before 9 May 2022.

Vacancy -Senior Resident (Non Academic)

Qualification - MD/MS/DNB/Diploma in respective discipline from a recognized University

How to Apply - Interested candidates can submit applications online latest by 9 May 2022.

Notification Link - AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 138 Senior Resident Posts @aiimsraipur.edu.in

2. Board Roads Wings, Board Roads Organization (BRO)

Board Roads Wings, Board Roads Organization (BRO) is hiring candidates for various posts including Draughtsman, Steno B, LDC, SKT, Operator Communication, Supervisor Cipher, MSW Nursing Assistant, DVRMT, Veh Mech, Electrician, Turner, Welder, MSW DES, MSW Mason, MSW Black Smith, MSW Cook, MSW Mess Waiter and MSW Painter. Candidates can submit applications latest by 15 June 2022.

Vacancy - Draughtsman, Steno B, LDC, SKT, Operator Communication, Supervisor Cipher, MSW Nursing Assistant, DVRMT, Veh Mech, Electrician, Turner, Welder, MSW DES, MSW Mason, MSW Black Smith, MSW Cook, MSW Mess Waiter and MSW Painter.

Qualification - 10th, 12th passed

How to apply - Interested candidates can submit applications latest by 15 June 2022.

Notification Link - BRO GREF Recruitment 2022 for 129 MSW, LDC, Steno and Other Posts, Details Here

1. Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL)

Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL) is hiring candidates for Executive Posts including Chief Manager, Manager, Assistant Manager, Officer, Engineer, Company Secretary. Interested candidates can submit applications latest by 11 May 2022.

Vacancy - Executive

Qualification:- Graduate, Post Graduation in the relevant organisation.

How to apply - Interested candidates can submit applications online latest by 11 May 2022.

Notification Link - HURL Executive Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 179 Chief Manager, Manager, & Other Posts