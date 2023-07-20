Top 10 Inspiring and Must-Watch TED Talks for Students

Top 10 Must-Watch TED Talks for Students: Are you tired of your academic struggle? Need some motivation? Want to listen to something new and fresh? Watch these Top 10 Inspiring TED Talks to get motivated.

Top 10 TED Talks for Students: You must have watched videos of motivational speakers or must have listened to motivational songs on Spotify. But have you ever watched a TED Talk to get motivated? If not, try it.

We understand that students often feel demoralised by the constant pressure of performing well and facing competition on an everyday basis. In today’s day and age, we have shifted to a competitive environment instead of a cooperative environment. Students are inculcated with the thought of being the best which strains their minds. Watching motivational TED Talks from prominent people around the world can always calm your thoughts and motivate you to perform better not just in academics, but also in life.

What is a TED Talk?

TED talk is a medium through which speakers and well-known people from around the world talk about their ideas, thoughts, life journey, and much more, to spread it to people across the globe. It is based on knowledge that matters, an idea that is worth spreading. Scientists, Researchers, Industrialists, Influencers, Technologists, Artists, etc are called to a TED Stage and asked to conduct a session on a theme.

TED Talks can be conducted on a variety of things such as the tragic life journey of a person(Eg: On top of the World by Arunima Sinha), Social Issues (Eg: laws that sex workers want by Juno Mac), Big Ideas(Eg: We need to talk about an Injustice by Bryan Stevenson), Science and Discovery(Eg: The dance if the dung beetle by Marcus Byrne) and many more.

Important Facts about TED Talks

It takes only 18 minutes of your time

TED talks are shot with upto 9 cameras

Extensive research goes into the search for a TED speaker

TED stands for Technology, Entertainment, and Design

The first ever TED Talk was conducted in 1944

More than 3000 TEDx Talks are conducted every year

TED organizes original podcasts, short video series, animated TED-Ed lessons, and TV programs, apart from TED Conferences.

TED shows are translated into 100 languages.

Importance of TED Talks

Great source of knowledge

Accessibility of information

Connects people across the globe

Brings you on the right track

Widens your perspective

Entertaining

Apart from this, TED Talks are highly captivating and motivating. It is good to develop a habit of watching at least one TED Talk in a day.

Top 10 Inspiring TED Talks for Students

The below-mentioned TED Talks will motivate students and it might also change their thought processes.

1.Cell Phone Addiction by Tanner Welton

You will never get bored while watching this TED Talk since it is presented in a comic way. Tanner Welton is a student from Langley British Columbia who keenly observes people's behaviour. In this TED talk, Tanner explains his interesting observations on how youths of today are addicted to cell phones.

Source: TEDx Talks Youtube

2.How a 13 year old changed ‘Impossible’ to I’m Possible by Sparsh Shah

With 10 Million views on YouTube, this TED talk represents the impeccable spirit of a 13-year-old who was born with 130+ fractures. Sparsh wants to teach people the art of surpassing difficulties in life and helping others to do the same, through this TED Talk. He says that people can form a chain reaction and guide people who want to turn around their life.

Source: TEDx Talks Youtube

3.FAIL-Fight Again In Life by Dr. Tanu Jain

This TED Talk will open your doors to treating failure as a source of achieving success. It teaches you about the science behind failure and methods to tackle it. Dr. Tanu Jain is the Assistant Director of the Indian Ministry of Defense.

Source: TEDx Talks Youtube

4.How to stay calm when you’ll be stressed by Daniel Levitin

Daniel Levitin is a neuroscientist and author of ‘The Science of a Human Obsession’, which has sold 1M copies worldwide. Through this TED Talk, Daniel wants to innovate the process of dealing with stress in humans. Students often face stress and anxiety, this TED Talk can help students transform their ways of stress dealing.

Source: TEDx Talks Youtube

5. What you need to do to have a great career by Larry Smith

Larry Smith is quite popular among students and might not need any introduction. He is an assistant professor at the University of Waterloo and has counseled over 23,000 students. His TED Talk, ‘Why you will fail to have a great career’ is quite popular, but every student must watch this TED Talk to know how a great career can be built.

Source: TEDx Talks Youtube

6.A 3-Step Guide to believing in yourself by Sheryl Lee Ralph

Famous American Actress and Singer, Sheryl Lee Ralph talks about her self-belief mantra. She talks about her life journey in this TED Talk. Know how multiple incidents in her life led her to believe in herself.

Source: TEDx Talks Youtube

7.What do top students do differently by Douglas Barton

Douglas is the founder and Global Chairman of Elevate Education. For the past 13 years, he has been studying the behaviour and habits of the highest-performing students. Through this TED Talk students can understand the pattern of dealing with examinations, stress, and most importantly life.

Source: TEDx Talks Youtube

8.”To this Day”…for the bullied and beautiful by Shane Koyczan

Shane Koyczan is a poet, and writer known for his works on bullying, cancer, death, and eating disorders. He is most famous for his poem ‘To this day' which has over 25 Million views on YouTube. This TED Talk is an inspiration-driven conversation from the book mentioned above. This is a must-watch for students since every one of us has some insecurities and is bullied for that. This TED talk will change the way you take negativity.

Source: TEDx Talks Youtube

9.The Power of Vulnerability by Brene Brown

Through her comic TED Talk, Brene wants to spread insight from her research regarding humanity and human connections. Watch this TED Talk to understand human’s emotional ability to empathize, love, and belong. Brene Brown is an American Professor, author, and podcast host who has worked on topics like leadership, vulnerability, and shame.

Source: TEDx Talks Youtube

It is okay to not have a plan by Mithila Palkar

With a massive number of 9.4M views on YouTube, this TED Talk by Indian Actress and classical singer would make you fall in love with her journey in a heartbeat. Mithila through this TED Talk discusses the power of passion, the strength needed to follow your dreams, and how it is okay if you don’t have a plan. Watch this to soothe your mind when in chaos.

Source: TEDx Talks Youtube

These were the Top 10 Inspiring and Must Watch TED Talks for students. We hope this list will help you deal with stress, calm your mind, and put you in the right direction.