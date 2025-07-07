Tripura PSC Agriculture Officer Syllabus 2025: Exam Pattern and Subject-Wise Topics, Download PDF

Tripura PSC Agriculture Officer Syllabus 2025: The Tripura Public Service Commission has announced 136 vacancies for the recruitment of Agriculture Officer posts. Interested candidates can fill out the online application from July 24 to August 20, 2025. The candidates will be selected for the post based on their performance in the written exam and interview/personality test. Applicants eyeing these posts must check the subject-wise syllabus and begin their preparation at the earliest. As per the official notification, the syllabus is divided into two subjects, i.e. English & General Knowledge, including Current Affairs and Agriculture. The written exam comprises 180 MCQs, which need to be attempted within 3 hours. Aspirants should create an exam-aligned study schedule to ensure balanced coverage of the TPSC Agriculture Officer syllabus with focused practice and endless revision.

Tripura PSC Agriculture Officer Syllabus 2025 Highlights The Tripura Public Service Commission has announced the syllabus and exam pattern for the Agriculture Officer in the official notification PDF. Having a thorough knowledge of the curriculum can help you achieve mastery in all the topics. Here is the key highlights of the recruitment drive tabulated below: Exam Conducting Body Tripura Public Service Commission Post Name Agriculture Officer Vacancies 136 Selection Process Written Exam and Interview/Personality Test Question Type Multiple-Choice Questions Number of Questions 180 Negative Marking Yes Tripura PSC Agriculture Officer Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates must check the Tripura PSC Agriculture Officer exam pattern to learn about question type, maximum marks, number of questions, test duration, negative marking scheme, and many other parameters. The written exam comprises 180 MCQs for 180 marks, with a test duration of 180 minutes (3 hours). As per the marking scheme, each question carries 1 mark, and there is negative marking of 0.25 mark for every wrong answer. Check the detailed Tripura PSC Agriculture Officer exam pattern in the table below.

Subjects Number of Questions/Maximum Marks MCQ Part I: English & General Knowledge including Current Affairs 30 MCQ Part II: Agriculture 150 Interview/Personality Test 20 Total 200 TPSC Agriculture Officer Syllabus 2025 PDF Candidates must check and download the TPSC Agriculture Officer syllabus PDF to figure out all the relevant topics and plan their strategy accordingly. It covers topics across all the subjects for top-notch preparation. Get the direct link to download the syllabus PDF on this page. Tripura PSC Agriculture Officer Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise The TPSC Agriculture Officer syllabus is divided into two papers. Paper I focuses on English & General Knowledge, including Current Affairs, while Paper II is Agriculture subject. Every paper comprises a wide range of topics that can appear in the question paper. Mastering each and every topic with regular practice and revision can increase your chances of success in the exam. Here is the subject-wise Tripura PSC Agriculture Officer syllabus shared below.

TPSC Agriculture Officer Syllabus for English The English section aims to assess the candidate’s understanding of verbal ability, grammar rules, and Comprehension skills. Mentioned below are some of the important topics relevant to this section: Synonyms & Antonyms

Use of common phrases & Idioms

Use of appropriate prepositions and articles

Comprehension

Ordering of words in a sentence

Ordering of sentences

Spotting errors.

Use of appropriate and qualifying words, etc.

Parts of speech

Gender, person & number

Tense-past, present, future

Voice change Tripura PSC Agriculture Officer Syllabus for General Knowledge, including Current Affairs The General Knowledge section is designed to evaluate candidates’ general awareness about the world, India, and Tripura. It covers topics like geography, history, culture, polity, and many others, as discussed below:

Geography of India: Physical, Social & Economic.

Geography of Tripura: Natural resources with special reference to its soil, forest, water and power.

History of Tripura: During 1857 to 1949

Culture of Tripura: Different Tribes, Languages, Customs, Festivals, Important Historical sites, etc.

Indian Polity and Economy: Country's Political system and Constitution of India, Panchayati Raj, Community development, Economic development during Plan periods.

Science & Technology

Current affairs of national and International importance TPSC Agriculture Officer Syllabus for Agriculture The Agriculture section is designed to evaluate candidates’ agricultural knowledge of India and Tripura. The list of important topics for this section is as follows. Agriculture in India and Tripura

Natural Resources Management

Fundamentals of Crop Production

Horticulture

Crop Improvement

Crop Production

Social Science, etc

How to Cover the TPSC Agriculture Officer Syllabus 2025? The TPSC Agriculture Officer preparation requires smart work, robust strategy, and consistency. Here are the tips and tricks to excel in the written exam shared below: Analyse the syllabus thoroughly to discover important chapters.

Choose highly recommended books to solidify the concepts.

Practice questions from reliable sources to improve speed and accuracy.

Make short notes for the revision of the concepts. Best Books for Tripura PSC Agriculture Officer Syllabus 2025 There is a wide range of books and materials available for the preparation of the TPSC Agriculture Officer written exam. The best books explain the fundamentals clearly and also include various questions for practice purposes. Here is the list of the best books to cover the Tripura PSC Agriculture Officer syllabus shared below: