Tripura TRBT Admit Card 2022 (Today) @trbonline.tripura.gov.in: Check Link Updates

Tripura TRBT Admit Card 2022: Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) of Tripura is going to release the TRBT Admit Card on the official website i.e. trbonline.tripura.gov.in: Check Link Updates

Tripura TRBT Admit Card 2022: Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) of Tripura scheduled the admit card of Tripura TET Exam on 15 December 2022. According to the official website, Tripura TRBT Admit Card Link will be available at 4 PM on 15 December till 4 PM of 20 December 2022.

Once the admit card is released, the candidates can download TRBT Admit Card from the official website on trb.tripura.gov.in.

Tripura TRBT Admit Card Download

There will be two papers in the TET Exam. Tripura TET Paper 1 will be held on 30 December 2022 and Tripura TET Paper 2 on 29 December 2022.

Paper I will be conducted for the candidates who applied to teach 1st to 5th Class while Paper 2 is for 6th to 8th Classes.

Tripura TET Exam Pattern

Subject Number of Question and Marks Child Development and Pedagogy 30 MCQS of 30 Marks Language I (English) 30 MCQS of 30 Marks Language II (Bengali/Kokborok) 30 MCQS of 30 Marks Mathematics 30 MCQS of 30 Marks Environmental Studies 30 MCQS of 30 Marks Total 150 MCQs of 150 Marks

How to Download Tripura TRBT Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the website of TRBT i.e. trb.tripura.gov.in and then appear for 'Click Here to Apply' A new website will be opened - https://trbonline.tripura.gov.in/index.jsp On this page, you are required to enter your 'User ID' and 'Password' Login into your page Download Tripura TET Admit Card 2022

The candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website for the latest updates regarding the exam.