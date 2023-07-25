TS KGBV Hall Ticket 2023 Out on schooledu.telangana.gov.in, Get Direct Link to Download Telangana Admit Card From

Commissioner and Director of School Education (Telangana) has released the TS KGBV admit card for the computer based test scheduled to be held from July 24 to 26, 2023. Check here how to download admit card and exam day guidelines

TS KGBV Hall Ticket 2023: Commissioner and Director of School Education (Telangana) has released the TS KGBV admit card for the computer based test scheduled to be held from July 24 to 26, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download TS KGBV 2023 hall ticket from the official website: schooledu.telangana.gov.in. 

The Commissioner and Director of School Education (Telangana) is scheduled to conduct the exam in online mode and in multiple exam shifts. Candidates are advised to appear in the exam based on the allotted examination schedule. Candidates are advised to download the TS KGBV 2023 admit card to ascertain their exam date and time. 

CDSE TS KGBV Hall Ticket 2023 contains the applicant’s name, photograph, signature, exam venue, date, and time. Candidates are advised to appear for the exam half hour prior as per the scheduled date and time of the examination. The candidate must bring a physical copy of their TS KGBV Hall Ticket and a government ID with them to the testing site. 

The Commissioner and Director of School Education, Telangana has released TS KGBV Hall Ticket 2023 on its official website www.schooledu.telangana.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment exam can download admit card using their login details like registration number and date of birth.  The direct TS KGBV Hall Ticket download link to download TS KGBV admit card is given below.

How to Download TS Gurukulam Hall Ticket 2023?

The stepwise procedure to download TS KGBV admit card 2023  is mentioned below. 

Step 1: Visit the official website  - schooledu.telangana.gov.in/ 

Step 2: Go to the latest updates section

Step 3: Check the link and download hall tickets for KGBV & URs: Engagement of staff on a contract basis: 2023 is available here.

Step 4: Provide the required details like registration number and date of birth/password and download TS KGBV Hall Ticket 

TS KGBV 2023: Overview

The Commissioner and Director of School Education (Telangana) is conducting the TS KGBV 2023 exam for the recruitment of 1241 posts of PGCRT, CRT,  SOs and PET. 

 

TS KGBV Exam 2023

Organisation

The Commissioner and Director of School Education, Telangana

Name of the Exam

TS KGBV Exam 2023

Vacancies

1241

Post name

Special Officers (SOs)

Post Graduate Contract Resident Teachers (PGCRTs)

Contract Resident Teachers (CRTs)

Physical Education Teachers (PETs)

20th  July 2023

TS KGBV Exam Date 2023

24th to 26th July 2023

Official Website

www.schooledu.telangana.gov.in

TS KGBV Hall Ticket 2023: What are details available

TS KGBV 2023 admit card contains the following information. Candidates are advised to check the details and in case of any discrepancy, they must contact the examination authority for necessary corrections. The admit contains information like names, father’s name, roll number, centre code, exam centre address, and exam date and time along with examination instructions. 

TS KGBV Hall Ticket 2023: Documents to carry 

The candidates must take the mentioned documents along with the admit card. In case they miss any of the required documents they will not be allowed to appear for the online examination. 

Photograph: Candidates must keep two recent coloured passport-size photographs 

TS KGBV Hall Ticket 2023: A mandatory document to be carried out during the exam.

Other documents: Original Photo ID Proof like PAN Card/Aadhaar/Passport/permanent driving license/voter’s card

TS KGBV 2023 exam date and time: The CBT exam is to be held from July 24 to 26 

The recruitment exam for TS KGBV 2023 started on July 24 in computer-based mode across various examination centres in Telangana. The Commissioner and Director of School Education (Telangana) is conducting the exam in online mode and in multiple exam shifts. Candidates are advised to appear in the exam based on the allotted examination schedule. TS KGBV 2023 exam will end on July 26, 2023.

The KGBV or Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya Scheme was introduced by the Indian government to improve access to and retention of education for girls from minority backgrounds. Residential schools for girls at the upper primary through senior secondary levels were established as part of the programme in Educationally Backward Blocks (EBB) towns all across the nation.

FAQ

What is the TS KGBV Exam Date 2023?

TS KGBV exam is conducted between July 24 to 26, 2023.

How can I download the TS KGBV Hall Ticket 2023?

Candidates have to enter their registration number and date of birth to download TS KGBV Admit Card 2023

How can I download the TS KGBV Hall Ticket 2023?

Candidates can download TS KGBV 2023 admit card from the official website - schooledu.telangana.gov.in

Is TS KGBV Hall Ticket 2023 available to download?

Yes, candidates can download TS KGBV 2023 admit card from schooledu.telangana.gov.in.

