TS KGBV Result 2023: Merit List & Cut Off, Download Link at schooledu.telangana.gov.in

TS KGBV Result 2023: The Commissioner and Director of School Education, Telangana will soon declare the TS KGBV result 2023. It is expected that TS KGBV 2023 result to be announced on or before August 5. However, any official notification on the TS KGBV result date has not been announced by the examination authority.

The TS KGBV 2023 Result will be announced soon at the official website www.schooledu.telangana.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared in the written exam held on July 24 to 26, 2023 can check their results from this page.

TS KGBV Result 2023

The official website to download TS KGBV Result 2023 is www.schooledu.telangana.gov.in. Candidates have to visit the official website to download the result and scorecard.

How to Download TS KGBV Result 2023?

The step-wise procedure to download TS KGBV Result is mentioned below.

Step 1: Visit the official website - http://schooledu.telangana.gov.in/.

Step 2: On the homepage go to the latest updates in the result section

Step 3: Click on the link “Click here for a download of Result facility link for KGBV & URs- Engagement of staff on contract basis- 2023

Step 4: Enter the registration number and date of birth.

Step 5: TS KGBV Result appears on the screen.

Step 6: Download the TS KGBV Result 2023 and take a printout

Details Mentioned in TS KGBV Scorecard

The result cum scorecard will have the following details of candidates who have appeared in the examination.

Candidate Name Gender (Male/ Female) Roll Number Application number Category Exam Date

TS KGBV Result 2023: Cutoff Score

The TS KGBV Cut-Off marks will be published along with the declaration of the result. The cutoff score is the minimum qualifying mark which must be secured by the candidates to qualify for the exam. There will be a separate cutoff score for Special Officers, PGCRTs, CRTs and PETs. Based on the cutoff score candidates will be shortlisted for the next round of the recruitment process. It is expected that the TS KGBV Cut-Off score for general category candidates will be around 55% to 60% while for SC and ST categories the cutoff percentage will be around 50% to 55%

TS KGBV Merit List 2023: After the declaration of the result, the examination authority will announce TS KGBV Merit List containing the names of the candidates who have been selected for Special Officers, PGCRTs, CRTs and PETs Jobs in their departments. The merit list will be prepared based on the performance of the candidates in the written examination. Based on the rank in the merit list candidates will be called for further selection processes like interviews, DV process, and medical tests.