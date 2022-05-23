Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

TS Police Driver Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 225 Vacancies @tslprb.in

Telangana Police is looking to recruit 225 Driver Posts. Candidates can check the details here

Created On: May 23, 2022 16:46 IST
Modified On: May 23, 2022 16:46 IST
TS Police Driver Recruitment 2022 Notification: Telangana Police is looking to recruit 225 direct recruitment vacancies for the Post of Driver Operator in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department. Interested candidates will be required to submit applications through online mode. The last date of application is 26 May 2022.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 26 May 2022

TS Police Driver Vacancy Details

  • 1 Zone - I – Kaleshwaram - 20
  • 2 Zone - II – Basara  - 21
  • 3 Zone - III – Rajanna - 31
  • 4 Zone - IV – Bhadradri - 31
  • 5 Zone - V – Yadadri - 31
  • 6 Zone - VI – Charminar - 70
  • 7 Zone - VII – Jogulamba - 21

TS Police Driver Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification

  • Must have passed Intermediate examination or any
  • other examination recognized as its equivalent by the State Board of Intermediate Education as on 1st July 2022. (OR) SSC or any other examination recognized by the State Government as being equivalent to SSC and must possess an Industrial Training Institutional
  • Certificate in Auto Electrician OR Mechanic Motor vehicle OR Mechanic Diesel OR Fitter as on 1st July 2022.
  • Must have possessed valid HMV License continuously for a period of two years and above as on date of this Notification.

TS Police Driver Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of:

  1. Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Measurements
  2. Driving Test
  3. Written Exam
  4. The final selection of the Candidates shall be made strictly on their relative merit, as obtained by them based on their aggregate score on the Driving Test and
  5. Written Examination. 95% of the vacancies of Driver Operator in the Zones.

How to Apply for TS Police Driver Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on or before 26 May 2022.

