TS SET Exam Date 2022-23 Released @telanganaset.org: Download Telangana State Eligibility Test Exam Schedule

The Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS-SET 2022) exam schedule has been released on the official website-www.telanganaset.org. Download PDF.

TS SET Exam Schedule 2022-23 Download : The Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS-SET 2022) exam schedule has been released on the official website of The Telangana State Eligibility Test Department. Organization will be conducting the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS-SET 2022) from 13 March 2023 onwards.

All those candidates who have applied successfully for the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS-SET 2022) can download the TS SET Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website-http://www.telanganaset.org.

However you the direct link to download the TS SET Exam Schedule 2022 is also available here and you can download the same after clicking the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: TS SET Exam Schedule 2022-23

According to the short notice released, the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS-SET 2022) is schedule to be held from 13th to15th March 2023. The details of the

allotment of centres to all the registered candidates will be announced later. Candidates are advised to keep themselves in touch with the official website for latest update in this regards.

The TSSET-2022 examinations are scheduled to be held for various subjects as announced earlier by the organization in the state.

It is noted that, on behalf of the Telangana State, Osmania University will conduct the TS-SET, 2022 examination for Eligibility as Assistant Professor / Lecturer. The Test will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode which will consist of two papers as given below:

How To Download: TS SET Exam Schedule 2022-23