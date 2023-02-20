TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Increased, Now Apply For 1375 Various Posts, Check Latest Update

Telangana SPSC has released short notice regarding the vacancy increase for the Group 3 Recruitment drive on its official website-websitenew.tspsc.gov.in. Check update here.

TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment 2023: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released short notice regarding the vacancy increase for the Group 3 Recruitment drive. Commission has increased number of seats for the post of Junior

Assistant in (HO) against Notification No. 29/2022, Dated: 30/12/2022. All those candidates applying for the post of Group 3 can check the corrigendum available on the official website of TSPSC-websitenew.tspsc.gov.in.

You can download the Corrigendum notice directly through the link given below.

Corrigendum





It is noted that earlier TSPSC has released job notification for the total 1363 Group 3 Posts including Senior Accountant, Auditor, Assistant Auditor, Junior Assistant and others in various departments. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 23 February 2023.

Now the Commission has released a short notice regarding the increase of 12 seats against Post Code No. 15 in the said notification.

As per the short notice released, vacancies notified earlier were 26 and now additionally 12 vacancies are notified, hence total vacancies are 38 for the Junior Assistant in (HO) posts in the Mahatma Jyothiba Phule Telangana Backward

Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society department. You can check the detailed breakup of vacancies hosted on the Commission’s Website.

Detailed Notification





You can download the detailed breakup of vacancies notice from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: Details Breakup of Vacancies Notice

Visit the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission at - https://www.tspsc.gov.in/ Click on the link titled - “29/2022 - GROUP-III SERVICES (GENERAL RECRUITMENT)” on the home page. You will get the PDF of short notice in a new window. Download the PDF and take a printout of it.

As per the short notice released, the candidates who have already applied for above notification will also be considered for the above additional vacancies mentioned supra. With this the total number of vacancies notified under Group-III Services are now 1375.

Candidates may note that other conditions in the notification will remain unchanged. For further details candidates may visit website (https://www.tspsc.gov.in).