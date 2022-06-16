TSPSC Group I Prelims Exam Date 2022 (Out)@tspsc.gov.in, Check Mains Exam Update

Telangana PSC has released the prelims exam date for the Group-I Service Recruitment on its official website-tspsc.gov.in.Download PDF here.

TSPSC Group I Prelims Exam Date 2022 : Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the prelims exam date for the Group-I Service Recruitment on its official website. Commission has decided to conduct the Group-I Service Recruitment (Notification No.04/2022) on the 16th October 2022. Commission is likely to conduct the Main Exam for the Group-I Service Recruitment in the month of January /February 2023.

Candidates applied successfully for the Group-I Services against Notification No.04/2022 can download the TSPSC Group I Prelims Exam Date 2022 from the official website of TSPSC-tspsc.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, the Commission has received a massive 3,80,202 applications for Group-I Service recruitment against Notification No.04/2022 under the recruitment process initiated.



Notice further says, "Commission initially contemplated to hold the prelims in the month of July/August but due to representations from candidates, Commission reviewed all the available dates and after thoroughly considering all the aspects and with a view to accommodate all the candidates who are writing competitive exams at the State level viz,. TS Police Recruitment Board and national level exams viz., UPSC, IBPS, RRB etc Commission has decided to conduct the Group-I Prelims exam on 16th October, 2022 at all District Centers." The details of exam centers and hall-ticket download will be updated on TSPSC website www.tspsc.gov.in in due course.



How to Download TSPSC Group I Prelims Exam Date 2022 Check Steps