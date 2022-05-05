UCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: 130 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @upenergy.in

UCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on upenergy.in for 130 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

UCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of apprentice in various government organizations. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit applications online within 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the employment newspaper.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the employment newspaper.

UCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Apprentice Sl No Trade Name Total 1 Mining Mate 80 2 Blaster 20 3 Winding Engine Driver 30

UCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Mining Mate - Intermediate Pass in any stream.

Blaster - 10th passed.

Winding Engine Driver - 10th passed.

UCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - Maximum age shall be 30 years

UCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates shall be done on the basis of written and interview.

Download UCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification

UCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested candidates can submit applications offline within 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the employment newspaper. The application neatly typed detailed resume giving full details of age, qualification, caste, telephone/mobile number, present address of the applicant for communication such as village, post office, police station, district and pin code of the post office, caste certificate, a recent colour passport size photograph, and name and contact details of 2 references, attested copies of certificates and testimonials should be reached to General Manager (I/P&IRs/CP), Uranium Corporation India Limited, PO: Jaduguda Mines, Dist: East Singhbhum, Jharkhand, Pin - 832102 by post/courier.