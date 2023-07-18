UCIL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 122 Group A/B Posts, Check Eligibility, Important Dates And Application Process

UCIL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) has invited online applications for the 122 Group A and B posts including General Manager, Addl. Manager, Asstt. Manager Chief Superintendent, Manager and others. These positions are to be filled under the recruitment drive launched by the company for its expansion of some of its operations in

Jharkhand and started pre-project activities to set up new mines and plants in different parts of the country.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 18, 2023.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in written test/ group discussion/ personal interview, as applicable for the various posts. You should note that only shortlisted candidates will be called for written test/ group discussion/ personal interview, as applicable for the different posts.



UCIL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 18, 2023 through the official website.



UCIL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Group A-44

Group B-78

You can check the notification link for details of the number of posts for different Managerial vacancies.

UCIL Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

General Manager(P&IRs): Degree in any discipline including that in Engineering and two years full time PG Degree/ Diploma recognized by statutory authority/Central/State Govt. in Personnel Management, Labour/ Social Welfare, IR, Social work, Social behavioral science, Training &

Development OR MBA with specialization in Personnel Management. OR MBA/PGPM with specialization in HRD/ Training & Development.

Deputy General Manager: Degree in any discipline including that in Engineering and two years full time PG Degree/ Diploma recognized by statutory authority/Central/State Govt. in Personnel Management, Labour/ Social Welfare, IR, Social work, Social behavioral science, Training & Development OR MBA with specialization in Personnel Management. OR MBA/PGPM with specialization in HRD/ Training & Development.

You are advised to check the notification link for detailed of the different Managerial posts.



UCIL Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply only for these posts by filling the ‘Application Form’ in the format available on the official website-www.uraniumcorp.in. Candidates will have to send the typed ‘Application Form’ in the prescribed format giving full details along with a recent

passport size photograph, self-attested copies of matriculation certificate and all other relevant documents to the postal address mentioned in the notification on or before August 18, 2023.