UGC NET Answer Key 2025 Released: Last Date to Raise Objection at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, Check Process, Fees and More

UGC NET Answer Key 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET Answer Key 2025 at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared in the UGC NET June 2025 exam conducted between June 25 and June 29 2025 can now download the provisional answer key and estimate their scores. The UGC NET Answer Key 2025 helps candidates to calculate their estimated marks before the release of the result and start preparing for the next phase of examination. Today is the last date to raise objections for the UGC NET Answer Key 2025. Candidates raising any objection in the answer key are required to pay Rs 200 for each along with the supporting document UGC NET Answer Key 2025 OUT NTA has released the UGC NET June 2025 Answer Key on its official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, on July 6, 2025. To check responses, candidates need to login into their account with their registration number and password. Candidates will be able to challenge discrepancies in the key by submitting objections until July 8, 2025 (5 PM), with a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question. Valid objections must be supported by academic references such as textbooks or research papers.

UGC NET Answer Key 2025 Link Active The UGC NET Answer Key 2025 link has been activated by NTA on July 6, 2025. The link to check the responses is active till July 8, 2025. The answer key has been received for all 85 subjects. With the response sheet, candidates can now cross-check their answers and estimate their scores before the final results are declared. Click on the direct link below to check the UGC NET June 2025 Answer Key. UGC NET Answer Key 2025 Active Link UGC NET Answer Key 2025: Overview The UGC NET Answer Key 2025 has been released by NTA for the exam which is conducted between June 25 and June 29, 2025. Check the table below for UGC NET Answer Key 2025 Key Highlights Feature Details Name of Exam UGC NET June 2025 Conducting Body National Testing Agency (NTA) Official Website https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in Exam Date June 25-June 29, 2025 Details Provided Candidate’s name, correct answer and option marked by candidate Objection Window Limited time Helpline Contact Email: ugcnet@nta.ac.in / Phone: 0120-6895200

How to Download the UGC NET Answer Key 2025 from the Official Website? Candidates can check the UGC NET June 2025 answer key by clicking on the direct link above or by following the simple steps listed below. Check the step-by-step procedure below Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in

On the homepage, look for the "UGC NET June 2025 Answer Key."

Click on the link and enter your login credentials: Application Number, Date of Birth (as registered), Security PIN (shown on screen)

After successful login, your subject-wise answer key will be displayed

Verify all answers carefully against your attempted responses

Download the PDF version for future reference

Take a printout if needed for offline verification UGC NET Answer Key 2025: Raise Objections Candidates who want to challenge discrepancies in the UGC NET 2025 Answer Key can submit objections via the official portal until July 8, 2025 (5 PM IST). NTA has allowed candidates to raise objections for incorrect answers by paying the fee of Rs 200 per question. Check the steps below for UGC NET answer objection procedure

Log in to ugcnet.nta.ac.in using your application credentials

Navigate to the "Challenge Answer Key" section

Select the disputed question(s) and provide documentary evidence (textbook references, research papers, or standard study material in PDF format)

Make the payment through debit/credit card or net banking UGC NET June 2025 Result Expected Soon The UGC NET June 2025 result is expected to be released by late July or early August 2025 by the National Testing Agency (NTA), following the conclusion of the objection window for the provisional answer key on July 8, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam, held from June 25 to June 29, 2025, can expect their results to be published on the official website. Based on past trends, NTA typically declares results 25–40 days after the exam, placing the expected announcement in mid-to-late July.