UGC New Guidelines: You can Choose Two courses Simultaneously, Details Here

UGC New Guidelines: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided to provide options to the students to pursue different courses at a time.

UGC New Guidelines: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued new guidelines regarding the courses for higher education. According to which, students will have the option to enter-exit multiple courses from all higher education institutes like management, education, law and engineering colleges in the country and take admitted again in the same course according to their convenience.

This is a big relief to the students who are seeking to pursue multiple courses at a time. Now, students will be able to enrol multiple times in a course.

UGC has issued necessary guidelines for multiple mode studies. These guidelines are based on National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, in which it was already told that under this new education policy, students will have the opportunity to do more than one course and the certificates of both courses will be valid. The students will be given proper Orientation and counselling by the respective institute.

All the state governments and universities are directed to prepare their own rules and policies under the new guidelines. Institutions will be able to implement it only from the new academic year 2022-23.

According to the UGC, students will be given choices to attend the course. They have the option to attend face-to-face classroom or physical classes during the semester or take online courses or do distance or open courses.

UGC President Prof. M Jagadesh Kumar stated that “I am happy to present the guidelines for conversion of higher education institutions into multi-disciplinary institutes. It is hoped that this guideline will help the universities of the state by converting these higher education institutes into multi-disciplinary institutes.”