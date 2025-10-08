UK Board Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26: Download Free PDF

UK Board Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26: The Uttarakhand Board has released the UK Board Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26 on the official website. The UK Board Class 12 Computer Science exam will be held for 3 hours, with a total of 70 marks for theory and 30 marks for practicals.
The syllabus is designed to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of computational thinking, programming, computer networks, and database management. It includes topics such as Python programming, functions, exception handling, file handling, data structures, SQL commands, and web technologies. Check this article to download the UK Board Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2025 PDF.
UK Board Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26
Students preparing for the UK Board Class 12 Computer Science exam can use the following syllabus to plan their studies effectively. This syllabus provides a clear breakdown of units, topics, and important concepts to focus on for the 2025-26 academic year.
|
Unit No.
|
Unit Name
|
Topics Covered
|
1
|
Computational Thinking and Programming – 2
|
Revision of Python topics from Class XI
Functions: types, creating user-defined functions, arguments & parameters, default & positional parameters, return values, flow of execution, variable scope
Exception Handling: try-except-finally
Introduction to files: text, binary, CSV; relative & absolute paths
Text file operations: open/close, modes, read/write, seek & tell, with clause
Binary file operations: open/close, read/write/search/append/update, pickle module
CSV file operations: import csv, read/write using writer(), writerow(), writerows(), reader()
Data Structure: Stack (operations and implementation using list)
|
2
|
Computer Networks
|
Evolution of networking: ARPANET, NSFNET, INTERNET
Data communication concepts: sender, receiver, message, communication media, protocols, bandwidth, data transfer rate, IP address, switching techniques
Transmission media: wired (Twisted pair, Co-axial, Fiber-optic), wireless (Radio, Micro, Infrared)
Network devices: Modem, Ethernet card, RJ45, Repeater, Hub, Switch, Router, Gateway, WIFI card
Network topologies and types: PAN, LAN, MAN, WAN; Bus, Star, Tree
Network protocols: HTTP, FTP, PPP, SMTP, TCP/IP, POP3, HTTPS, TELNET, VoIP
Web services: WWW, HTML, XML, domain names, URL, website, web browser, web servers, web hosting
|
3
|
Database Management
|
Database concepts and need
Relational data model: relation, attribute, tuple, domain, degree, cardinality, keys (candidate, primary, alternate, foreign)
SQL: DDL & DML, data types, constraints, create/use/drop database, create/alter/drop table, insert/select/update/delete, operators, aliasing, distinct, where, in, between, order by, null checks, aggregate functions, group by, having, joins (cartesian, equi, natural)
Python-SQL interface: connect SQL with Python, perform insert/update/delete queries using cursor, display data, commit, fetchone/fetchall, rowcount, %s or format() for queries
UK Board Class 12 Computer Science Marking Scheme 2025-26
The following table shows the detailed marking scheme for UK Board Class 12 Computer Science for the 2025-26 academic year, including marks allocated to each unit.
|
Unit No.
|
Unit Name
|
Marks
|
1
|
Computational Thinking and Programming – 2
|
40
|
2
|
Computer Networks
|
10
|
3
|
Database Management
|
20
|
Total
|
70
UK Board Class 12 Computer Science Practical Marks 2025-26
Check the table below for the UK Board Class 12 Computer Science Practical Marks 2025-26:
|
Examiner Type
|
Practical Component
|
Marks
|
External Examiner
|
Programming in Python (60% logic + 20% documentation + 20% code quality)
|
8
|
SQL Commands
|
4
|
Viva Voce
|
3
|
Internal Examiner
|
Project Work (using concepts learnt in Classes 11 and 12)
|
5
|
Report File:
• Minimum 15 Python programs
• SQL Queries – Minimum 5 sets using one/two tables
• Minimum 4 programs based on Python-SQL connectivity
|
5
|
Continuous Assessment (Unit Test)
|
5
|
Total
|
30
Download Link:
|
UK Board Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26: Download Free PDF
UK Board Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26 provides a balanced approach between theory and practical skills. It equips students with essential knowledge of programming, networking, and databases. Following this syllabus will help students prepare effectively for both the board exam and real-world computer science applications.
