UK Board Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26: Download Free PDF

UK Board Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26: The Uttarakhand Board has released the UK Board Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26 on the official website. The UK Board Class 12 Computer Science exam will be held for 3 hours, with a total of 70 marks for theory and 30 marks for practicals.

The syllabus is designed to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of computational thinking, programming, computer networks, and database management. It includes topics such as Python programming, functions, exception handling, file handling, data structures, SQL commands, and web technologies. Check this article to download the UK Board Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2025 PDF.

