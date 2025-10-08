UK Board Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26: Download Free PDF

UGC NET December 2025 Application Form
By Aayesha Sharma
Oct 8, 2025, 15:57 IST

UK Board Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26 covers theory (70 marks) and practicals (30 marks). It includes Python programming, functions, exception handling, file operations, data structures, computer networks, SQL, and web technologies. Practical work emphasizes Python programming, SQL queries, project work, report files, and continuous assessment, helping students gain both theoretical knowledge and hands-on skills.

UK Board Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26
UK Board Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26

UK Board Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26: The Uttarakhand Board has released the UK Board Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26 on the official website. The UK Board Class 12 Computer Science exam will be held for 3 hours, with a total of 70 marks for theory and 30 marks for practicals. 

The syllabus is designed to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of computational thinking, programming, computer networks, and database management. It includes topics such as Python programming, functions, exception handling, file handling, data structures, SQL commands, and web technologies. Check this article to download the UK Board Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2025 PDF.

UK Board Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26

Students preparing for the UK Board Class 12 Computer Science exam can use the following syllabus to plan their studies effectively. This syllabus provides a clear breakdown of units, topics, and important concepts to focus on for the 2025-26 academic year.

Unit No.

Unit Name

Topics Covered

1

Computational Thinking and Programming – 2

Revision of Python topics from Class XI

Functions: types, creating user-defined functions, arguments & parameters, default & positional parameters, return values, flow of execution, variable scope

Exception Handling: try-except-finally

Introduction to files: text, binary, CSV; relative & absolute paths

Text file operations: open/close, modes, read/write, seek & tell, with clause

Binary file operations: open/close, read/write/search/append/update, pickle module

CSV file operations: import csv, read/write using writer(), writerow(), writerows(), reader()

Data Structure: Stack (operations and implementation using list)

2

Computer Networks

Evolution of networking: ARPANET, NSFNET, INTERNET

Data communication concepts: sender, receiver, message, communication media, protocols, bandwidth, data transfer rate, IP address, switching techniques

Transmission media: wired (Twisted pair, Co-axial, Fiber-optic), wireless (Radio, Micro, Infrared)

Network devices: Modem, Ethernet card, RJ45, Repeater, Hub, Switch, Router, Gateway, WIFI card

Network topologies and types: PAN, LAN, MAN, WAN; Bus, Star, Tree

Network protocols: HTTP, FTP, PPP, SMTP, TCP/IP, POP3, HTTPS, TELNET, VoIP

Web services: WWW, HTML, XML, domain names, URL, website, web browser, web servers, web hosting

3

Database Management

Database concepts and need

Relational data model: relation, attribute, tuple, domain, degree, cardinality, keys (candidate, primary, alternate, foreign)

SQL: DDL & DML, data types, constraints, create/use/drop database, create/alter/drop table, insert/select/update/delete, operators, aliasing, distinct, where, in, between, order by, null checks, aggregate functions, group by, having, joins (cartesian, equi, natural)

Python-SQL interface: connect SQL with Python, perform insert/update/delete queries using cursor, display data, commit, fetchone/fetchall, rowcount, %s or format() for queries

UK Board Class 12 Computer Science Marking Scheme 2025-26

The following table shows the detailed marking scheme for UK Board Class 12 Computer Science for the 2025-26 academic year, including marks allocated to each unit.

Unit No.

Unit Name

Marks

1

Computational Thinking and Programming – 2

40

2

Computer Networks

10

3

Database Management

20

Total

  

70

UK Board Class 12 Computer Science Practical Marks 2025-26

Check the table below for the UK Board Class 12 Computer Science Practical Marks 2025-26:

Examiner Type

Practical Component

Marks

External Examiner

Programming in Python (60% logic + 20% documentation + 20% code quality)

8
 

SQL Commands

4
 

Viva Voce

3

Internal Examiner

Project Work (using concepts learnt in Classes 11 and 12)

5
 

Report File:

• Minimum 15 Python programs

• SQL Queries – Minimum 5 sets using one/two tables

• Minimum 4 programs based on Python-SQL connectivity

5
 

Continuous Assessment (Unit Test)

5

Total

  

30

Download Link: 

UK Board Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26: Download Free PDF

UK Board Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26 provides a balanced approach between theory and practical skills. It equips students with essential knowledge of programming, networking, and databases. Following this syllabus will help students prepare effectively for both the board exam and real-world computer science applications.

