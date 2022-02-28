UKPSC Civil Judge Prelims Admit Card 2022 OUT @ukpsc.gov.in, Direct Link Here

UKPSC Civil Judge Prelims Admit Card 2022 has been released by Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) on ukpsc.gov.in. Check UKPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2022 Download Link, UKPSC Civil Judge Prelims Exam 2022 Date and UKPSC Civil Judge Prelims Exam 2022 Pattern here.

UKPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2022: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Civil Judge (Jr Division). Candidates who applied for UKPSC Civil Judge Exam can download their admit card through the official website of UKPSC.i.e. https://ukpsc.gov.in/.

UKPSC Civil Judge Prelims Exam will be held on 13th March 2022 at various exam centres. The admit cards for the same have been uploaded on ukpsc.gov.in. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below.

How to download UKPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of UKPSC.i.e. ukpsc.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'उत्तराखण्ड न्यायिक सेवा सिविल जज (जू0डि0), प्रारंभिक परीक्षा-2021 के प्रवेश पत्र डाउनलोड करने के सम्बन्ध में' under the recruitment section. Click on the notification link that reads 'प्रवेश पत्र डाउनलोड करने हेतु यहां क्लिक करें'. Enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha code and click on the submit button. UKPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2022 will be displayed. Download UKPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

Download UKPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2022

Candidates are required to download UKPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2022 and keep a copy with them. Candidates are required to bring a copy of the identity card along with them. Candidates can directly download UKPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2022 by clicking on the above link.

UKPSC Civil Judge Prelims Exam Pattern

The exam consists of two parts, Part-1 & Part-2. Part-1 will be 50 Marks whereas part two will be 150 marks. All the questions will be of Objective Type and the candidates will be provided 03 hours to solve both parts.

