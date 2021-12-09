Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

UKPSC PCS 2021: Apply Online for 318 Vacancies through State Civil/Upper Subordinate Service Exam 2021

UKPSC PCS 2021 Exam Notification online registration restarted on ukpsc.gov.in for 318 vacancies. Check educational qualification, experiences, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Dec 9, 2021 16:26 IST

UKPSC PCS 2021: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of vacancies under Combined State Civil/ Upper Subordinate Service Examination- 2021 (PCS). The candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 28 December 2021 till 11:59 PM.

Important Dates:

  • Starting date of online application submission: 8 December 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 28 December 2021

UKPSC PCS Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Sl.No

Post Name

Total

 1

Police Sub-Inspector

10

2

Finance Officer

18

3

Assistant Divisional Transport Officer

11

4

Assistant Director (All Dept)

42

5

District Supply Officer

04

6

Sub Divisional Marketing Officer

03

7

Block Development Officer

28

8

Assistant Registrar

07

9

Assistant Labor commissioner

02

10

Assistant Cane Commissioner

01

11

Deputy Education Officer, Staff Officer

32

14

District Tourism Development Officer

01

15

Publicity officer

01

16

Food processing officer

03

17

Horticulture Development Officer

20

18

Plant Protection Officer

03

19

Mushroom Development Officer

02

20

Statistics officer

01

21

Information Officer

14

22

Transport tax officer

05

23

Child Development Project Officer

19

24

Deputy Collector (Personnel Dept)

10

25

Jail Superintendent (Home Dept)

03

26

Asst Commissioner (Finance Dept)

16

27

Dist Social Welfare Officer (Social; Welfare Dept)

05

28

Editor (Info Dept)

01

29

Working Officer (Panchayati Raj Dept)

05

30

State tax Officer (Finance Dept)

28

31

Dy Registrar (Finance Dept)

12

32

Dist Probation Officer (Women Welfare Dept)

02

33

Feature Writer (Info Dept)

01

34

Case Worker (Women Welfare Dept)

03

35

Dist Minority Welfare Officer (Minority Welfare Dept)

02

36

Superintendent

03

UKPSC PCS Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate must have Graduation/Post Graduation in the concerned subject from a recognized University. The candidates can check the official notification for more details.

UKPSC PCS Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 42 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download UKPSC PCS Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Apply Online

How to apply for UKPSC PCS Recruitment 2021 

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 28 December 2021. The candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

 

