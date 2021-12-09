UKPSC PCS 2021: Apply Online for 318 Vacancies through State Civil/Upper Subordinate Service Exam 2021

UKPSC PCS 2021 Exam Notification online registration restarted on ukpsc.gov.in for 318 vacancies. Check educational qualification, experiences, selection criteria and other details here.

UKPSC PCS 2021: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of vacancies under Combined State Civil/ Upper Subordinate Service Examination- 2021 (PCS). The candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 28 December 2021 till 11:59 PM.

Important Dates:

Starting date of online application submission: 8 December 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 28 December 2021

UKPSC PCS Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Sl.No Post Name Total 1 Police Sub-Inspector 10 2 Finance Officer 18 3 Assistant Divisional Transport Officer 11 4 Assistant Director (All Dept) 42 5 District Supply Officer 04 6 Sub Divisional Marketing Officer 03 7 Block Development Officer 28 8 Assistant Registrar 07 9 Assistant Labor commissioner 02 10 Assistant Cane Commissioner 01 11 Deputy Education Officer, Staff Officer 32 14 District Tourism Development Officer 01 15 Publicity officer 01 16 Food processing officer 03 17 Horticulture Development Officer 20 18 Plant Protection Officer 03 19 Mushroom Development Officer 02 20 Statistics officer 01 21 Information Officer 14 22 Transport tax officer 05 23 Child Development Project Officer 19 24 Deputy Collector (Personnel Dept) 10 25 Jail Superintendent (Home Dept) 03 26 Asst Commissioner (Finance Dept) 16 27 Dist Social Welfare Officer (Social; Welfare Dept) 05 28 Editor (Info Dept) 01 29 Working Officer (Panchayati Raj Dept) 05 30 State tax Officer (Finance Dept) 28 31 Dy Registrar (Finance Dept) 12 32 Dist Probation Officer (Women Welfare Dept) 02 33 Feature Writer (Info Dept) 01 34 Case Worker (Women Welfare Dept) 03 35 Dist Minority Welfare Officer (Minority Welfare Dept) 02 36 Superintendent 03

UKPSC PCS Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have Graduation/Post Graduation in the concerned subject from a recognized University. The candidates can check the official notification for more details.

UKPSC PCS Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 42 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

How to apply for UKPSC PCS Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 28 December 2021. The candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.