UKPSC PCS 2021: Apply Online for 318 Vacancies through State Civil/Upper Subordinate Service Exam 2021

UKPSC PCS 2021: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of vacancies under Combined State Civil/ Upper Subordinate Service Examination- 2021 (PCS). The candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 28 December 2021 till 11:59 PM.
Important Dates:
- Starting date of online application submission: 8 December 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: 28 December 2021
UKPSC PCS Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
|
Sl.No
|
Post Name
|
Total
|
1
|
Police Sub-Inspector
|
10
|
2
|
Finance Officer
|
18
|
3
|
Assistant Divisional Transport Officer
|
11
|
4
|
Assistant Director (All Dept)
|
42
|
5
|
District Supply Officer
|
04
|
6
|
Sub Divisional Marketing Officer
|
03
|
7
|
Block Development Officer
|
28
|
8
|
Assistant Registrar
|
07
|
9
|
Assistant Labor commissioner
|
02
|
10
|
Assistant Cane Commissioner
|
01
|
11
|
Deputy Education Officer, Staff Officer
|
32
|
14
|
District Tourism Development Officer
|
01
|
15
|
Publicity officer
|
01
|
16
|
Food processing officer
|
03
|
17
|
Horticulture Development Officer
|
20
|
18
|
Plant Protection Officer
|
03
|
19
|
Mushroom Development Officer
|
02
|
20
|
Statistics officer
|
01
|
21
|
Information Officer
|
14
|
22
|
Transport tax officer
|
05
|
23
|
Child Development Project Officer
|
19
|
24
|
Deputy Collector (Personnel Dept)
|
10
|
25
|
Jail Superintendent (Home Dept)
|
03
|
26
|
Asst Commissioner (Finance Dept)
|
16
|
27
|
Dist Social Welfare Officer (Social; Welfare Dept)
|
05
|
28
|
Editor (Info Dept)
|
01
|
29
|
Working Officer (Panchayati Raj Dept)
|
05
|
30
|
State tax Officer (Finance Dept)
|
28
|
31
|
Dy Registrar (Finance Dept)
|
12
|
32
|
Dist Probation Officer (Women Welfare Dept)
|
02
|
33
|
Feature Writer (Info Dept)
|
01
|
34
|
Case Worker (Women Welfare Dept)
|
03
|
35
|
Dist Minority Welfare Officer (Minority Welfare Dept)
|
02
|
36
|
Superintendent
|
03
UKPSC PCS Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate must have Graduation/Post Graduation in the concerned subject from a recognized University. The candidates can check the official notification for more details.
UKPSC PCS Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 42 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
Download UKPSC PCS Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF
How to apply for UKPSC PCS Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 28 December 2021. The candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.