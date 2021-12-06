Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

UKPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 455 Assistant Professor Posts @ukpsc.gov.in

UKPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for 455 Vacancies. Check Educational Qualification, Experience, Selection Criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Dec 6, 2021 19:10 IST
UKPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021: Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (CGPSC) is hiring candidates for recruitment for the post of Assistant Professor. The online applications for the same have been started on ukpsc.gov.in from 4 December 2021. The last date of application is 24 December 2021.

This drive is being done to recruit 455 vacancies. The willing candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 4 December 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 24 December 2021

UKPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Professor - 455

UKPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Master‘s degree with 55% in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university. Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph. D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission.

UKPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 42 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

UKPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview.

UKPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification

How to apply for UKPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 24 December 2021. The candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

 

