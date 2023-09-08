UKPSC RO and ARO Jobs 2023 Apply for 137 Vacancies

UKPSC RO ARO 2023 Notification PDF Released on psc.uk.gov.in; Direct link to Apply Online For 137 Vacancy

UKPSC RO ARO Notification 2023: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has invited application for the 137 RO/ARO posts on its official website. You can check notification pdf, eligibility, age limit and others here. 

Get here all information regarding the UKPSC RO ARO Notification 2023 here
 UKPSC RO ARO 2023 Notification: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released a short notification regarding the recruitment of 137 Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer posts on its official website.

The registration process for this major recruitment drive will begin on September 8, 2023 at psc.uk.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 29, 2023.

UKPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 29, 2023. The registration process will begin on September 8, 2023 at psc.uk.gov.in. Last date for payment of examination fee is September 29, 2023. 

UKPSC Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organisatin Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC)
Name of posts  Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer
Number of posts  137
Last date to apply  September 29, 2023
Application mode  Online 
Official website psc.uk.gov.in

UKPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

A total of 137 Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive for which the detailed notification will be uploaded on the official website. Candidates are advised to check the official website for all the details including eligibility, how to apply, selection process and others. 

UKPSC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualifications

Commission will upload the detailed notification for the RO/ARO posts including eligibility/educational qualification/how to apply/ age limit and others updates on its official website. 
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility for the post. 


UKPSC Recruitment 2023: Notification PDF

How To Apply For UKPSC Recruitment 2023? 

You can apply online for these posts in online mode after following the steps given below. 

  • Step I: Visit to the official website at psc.uk.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Click on the link- UKPSC RO/ARO Recruitment 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Step 3: Register yourself and provide all the information to the link as mentioned in the notification.
  • Step 4: Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.  
  • Step 5: All candidates are advised tt take a printout of the online forms and keep it with them for future reference.

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for UKPSC Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts on or before September 29, 2023.

How to download UKPSC RO ARO Notification pdf?

You can download the UKPSC RO ARO Notification from the official website, once it is uploaded.

When was the UKPSC RO ARO Notification 2023 released?

The short notice for the UKPSC RO ARO Notification was released on September 6, 2023.

What are the Jobs in UKPSC Recruitment 2023?

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has published notice for the 137 RO/ARO posts on its official website.

