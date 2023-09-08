UKPSC RO ARO 2023 Notification PDF Released on psc.uk.gov.in; Direct link to Apply Online For 137 Vacancy

UKPSC RO ARO Notification 2023: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has invited application for the 137 RO/ARO posts on its official website. You can check notification pdf, eligibility, age limit and others here.

UKPSC RO ARO 2023 Notification: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released a short notification regarding the recruitment of 137 Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer posts on its official website.

The registration process for this major recruitment drive will begin on September 8, 2023 at psc.uk.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 29, 2023.

UKPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

UKPSC Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organisatin Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) Name of posts Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer Number of posts 137 Last date to apply September 29, 2023 Application mode Online Official website psc.uk.gov.in

UKPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

A total of 137 Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive for which the detailed notification will be uploaded on the official website. Candidates are advised to check the official website for all the details including eligibility, how to apply, selection process and others.

UKPSC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualifications

Commission will upload the detailed notification for the RO/ARO posts including eligibility/educational qualification/how to apply/ age limit and others updates on its official website.

UKPSC Recruitment 2023: Notification PDF





How To Apply For UKPSC Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts in online mode after following the steps given below.