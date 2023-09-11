UKPSC RO ARO Notification 2023: Apply at psc.uk.gov.in

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission is hiring for Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Office Posts. Candidates can check the details below:

UKPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2023: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has published a notification for the recruitment of Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (Samiksha Adhikari and Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari) posts. Eligible candidates can apply online for the UKPSC RO ARO 2023 on the official website ukpsc.net.in starting from 8 September 2023 and the last date of application is 29 September 2023.

UKPSC Notification and Online Application Link

Important Dates

Event Date Starting Date of Online Application 8 September 2023 Last Date of Online Application 29 September 2023 Edit Application Form 5-14 Oct 2023 Exam Date Notify Later

UKPSC RO ARO Vacancy 2023

Post Name Department Name UR EWS OBC ST SC Review officer (RO) Uttrakhand Secretariat 39 05 04 – 05 Uttrakhand Public Service Commission 04 01 – 01 02 Revenue Council Office 05 – 01 – 02 Assistant Review Officer (ARO) Uttrakhand Secretariat 27 06 11 01 15 Uttrakhand Public Service Commission 02 – – – – Revenue Council Office 04 – 01 – 01 Total 81 12 17 02 25

UKPSC RO ARO Eligibility Criteria

Review Officer (RO)/ Samiksha Adhikari - Graduation from a recognized University/ Board.

A typing speed of 4000 key depression per hour in Hindi and preference will be given to the candidates with a typing speed is 9000 key depression per hour in English.

Assistant Review Officer (ARO)/ Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari - Graduation from a recognized board or university and a typing speed is 4000 key depression per hour in Hindi. Preference will be given to the candidates with a typing speed is 9000 key depression per hour in English.

Candidates should have knowledge of Windows, Internet, MS Word, MS Excess, MS Excel, and MS PowerPoint.

Age Limit:

The age limit for this recruitment is 21-42 Years.

UKPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2023 Overview

Name of the Organization Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) Post Name Review Officer (RO)/ Assistant Review Officer (ARO) Advt No. A-1/E-3/DR (RO/ARO)/ 2023 Vacancies 137 Salary Rs. 47600- 151100/- (Level-8) Grade Pay 4800/- Job Location Uttarakhand Last Date to Apply 29 September 2023 Mode of Apply Online Official Website psc.uk.gov.in

Application Fees

Category Fees Gen/ OBC/ EWS/ Other State Rs. 222.30/- SC/ ST Rs. 102.30/- PWD Rs. 22.30/- Orphan Rs. 0/- Mode of Payment Online

How to Apply for UKPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2023?

Step 1: Visit the website of UKPSC

Step2: Click on the 'new08-09-2023 Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) Exam-2023 -- Advertisement and Online Application ( Recruitments )'

Step 3: Go to the application link

Step 4: Fill the application for