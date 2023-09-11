UKPSC RO ARO Notification 2023: Apply at psc.uk.gov.in

UKPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2023: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has published a notification for the recruitment of Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (Samiksha Adhikari and Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari) posts. Eligible candidates can apply online for the UKPSC RO ARO 2023 on the official website ukpsc.net.in starting from 8 September 2023 and the last date of application is 29 September 2023.
UKPSC Notification and Online Application Link
Important Dates
|
Event
|
Date
|
Starting Date of Online Application
|
8 September 2023
|
Last Date of Online Application
|
29 September 2023
|
Edit Application Form
|
5-14 Oct 2023
|
Exam Date
|
Notify Later
UKPSC RO ARO Vacancy 2023
|
Post Name
|
Department Name
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
ST
|
SC
|
Review officer (RO)
|
Uttrakhand Secretariat
|
39
|
05
|
04
|
–
|
05
|
|
Uttrakhand Public Service Commission
|
04
|
01
|
–
|
01
|
02
|
|
Revenue Council Office
|
05
|
–
|
01
|
–
|
02
|
Assistant Review Officer (ARO)
|
Uttrakhand Secretariat
|
27
|
06
|
11
|
01
|
15
|
|
Uttrakhand Public Service Commission
|
02
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
|
Revenue Council Office
|
04
|
–
|
01
|
–
|
01
|
Total
|
81
|
12
|
17
|
02
|
25
UKPSC RO ARO Eligibility Criteria
Review Officer (RO)/ Samiksha Adhikari - Graduation from a recognized University/ Board.
A typing speed of 4000 key depression per hour in Hindi and preference will be given to the candidates with a typing speed is 9000 key depression per hour in English.
Assistant Review Officer (ARO)/ Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari - Graduation from a recognized board or university and a typing speed is 4000 key depression per hour in Hindi. Preference will be given to the candidates with a typing speed is 9000 key depression per hour in English.
Candidates should have knowledge of Windows, Internet, MS Word, MS Excess, MS Excel, and MS PowerPoint.
Age Limit:
The age limit for this recruitment is 21-42 Years.
UKPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2023 Overview
|
Name of the Organization
|
Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC)
|
Post Name
|
Review Officer (RO)/ Assistant Review Officer (ARO)
|
Advt No.
|
A-1/E-3/DR (RO/ARO)/ 2023
|
Vacancies
|
137
|
Salary
|
Rs. 47600- 151100/- (Level-8) Grade Pay 4800/-
|
Job Location
|
Uttarakhand
|
Last Date to Apply
|
29 September 2023
|
Mode of Apply
|
Online
|
Official Website
|
psc.uk.gov.in
Application Fees
|
Category
|
Fees
|
Gen/ OBC/ EWS/ Other State
|
Rs. 222.30/-
|
SC/ ST
|
Rs. 102.30/-
|
PWD
|
Rs. 22.30/-
|
Orphan
|
Rs. 0/-
|
Mode of Payment
|
Online
How to Apply for UKPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2023?
Step 1: Visit the website of UKPSC
Step2: Click on the 'new08-09-2023 Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) Exam-2023 -- Advertisement and Online Application ( Recruitments )'
Step 3: Go to the application link
Step 4: Fill the application for