UKPSC RO ARO Notification 2023: Apply at psc.uk.gov.in

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission is hiring for Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Office Posts. Candidates can check the details below:

UKPSC RO ARO Vacancy 2023
UKPSC RO ARO Vacancy 2023

UKPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2023: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has published a notification for the recruitment of Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (Samiksha Adhikari and Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari) posts. Eligible candidates can apply online for the UKPSC RO ARO  2023 on the official website ukpsc.net.in starting from 8 September 2023 and the last date of application is 29 September 2023.

UKPSC Notification and Online Application Link

Important Dates

Event

Date

Starting Date of Online Application

8 September 2023

Last Date of Online Application

29 September 2023

Edit Application Form

5-14 Oct 2023

Exam Date

Notify Later

UKPSC RO ARO Vacancy 2023

Career Counseling

Post Name

Department Name

UR

EWS

OBC

ST

SC

Review officer (RO)

Uttrakhand Secretariat

39

05

04

05

 

Uttrakhand Public Service Commission

04

01

01

02

 

Revenue Council Office

05

01

02

Assistant Review Officer (ARO)

Uttrakhand Secretariat

27

06

11

01

15

 

Uttrakhand Public Service Commission

02

 

Revenue Council Office

04

01

01

Total

81

12

17

02

25

UKPSC RO ARO Eligibility Criteria

Review Officer (RO)/ Samiksha Adhikari -  Graduation from a recognized University/ Board.
A typing speed of 4000 key depression per hour in Hindi and preference will be given to the candidates with a typing speed is 9000 key depression per hour in English.

Assistant Review Officer (ARO)/ Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari   - Graduation from a recognized board or university and a typing speed is 4000 key depression per hour in Hindi. Preference will be given to the candidates with a typing speed is 9000 key depression per hour in English.
Candidates should have knowledge of Windows, Internet, MS Word, MS Excess, MS Excel, and MS PowerPoint.

Age Limit:

The age limit for this recruitment is 21-42 Years.

UKPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2023 Overview

Name of the Organization

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC)

Post Name

Review Officer (RO)/ Assistant Review Officer (ARO)

Advt No.

A-1/E-3/DR (RO/ARO)/ 2023

Vacancies

137

Salary

Rs. 47600- 151100/- (Level-8) Grade Pay 4800/-

Job Location

Uttarakhand

Last Date to Apply

29 September 2023

Mode of Apply

Online

Official Website

psc.uk.gov.in

Application Fees

Category

Fees

Gen/ OBC/ EWS/ Other State

Rs. 222.30/-

SC/ ST

Rs. 102.30/-

PWD

Rs. 22.30/-

Orphan

Rs. 0/-

Mode of Payment

Online

 

How to Apply for UKPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2023?

Step 1: Visit the website of UKPSC

Step2: Click on the 'new08-09-2023 Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) Exam-2023 -- Advertisement and Online Application ( Recruitments )'

Step 3: Go to the application link

Step 4: Fill the application for

 

