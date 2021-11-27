UKSSSC Admit Card 2021 Released for Various Posts @sssc.uk.gov.in, Here’s Direct Link

UKSSSC GET Admit Card 2021: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Village Development Officer, Assistant Social Welfare Officer, Hostel Superintendent, Assistant Review Officer, Assistant Consolidation Officer, Scrutinizer, Guardian cum Data Entry Operator, Gram Panchayat Development Officer, Supervisor (Female Only), Matron Care cum Hostel Incharge, Assistant Attendant and Assistant Manager Industry under Group C Category.

The Candidates who applied for UKSSSC Recruitment 2021 against the advertisement number 29/2020 can download their admit cards through the official website of UKSSSC.i.e.sssc.uk.gov.in.

The written exam is scheduled to be held on 04-05 December 2021 at various exam centers. The candidates are advised to check all details like exam center, exam date, and others on the admit card. The candidates are advised to follow all instructions while appearing for the interview. The candidates can download UKSSSC GET Admit Card 2021 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download UKSSSC Various Post Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of UKSSSC.i.e.sssc.uk.gov.in. Click on the link that reads ‘पदनाम- पंचायतविकास अधिकारी, ग्राम विकास अधिकारी, सहायक प्रबन्धक उद्योग व अन्य पदों के प्रवेश पत्र हेतु क्लिक करें(Graduate Level Exam Date 4,5 Dec 2021)’ flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the new page. Enter the advertisement number, Mobile Number or Candidate’s Name, Father’s Name, DOB, Captcha Code, and click on the submit button. The admit card will be opened. Download UKSSSC GET Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download UKSSSC GET Admit Card 2021

This drive is being done to recruit 841 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written tests and interviews. The candidates can download UKSSSC GET Admit Card 2021 directly by clicking on the above link.